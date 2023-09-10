Cattle give nature a helping hoof at Highland Perthshire beauty spot

Conservationists have enlisted a new secret weapon at a Perthshire nature reserve – in the form of a herd of hungry cattle hooked up to the latest GPS technology.

The 28 pedigree Luing cattle have been introduced as part of a grazing project at the Ben Lawers National Nature Reserve above Loch Tay.

Organisers hope the beasts can help to improve habitats and biodiversity, simply by going about their usual business.

Helen Cole, National Trust for Scotland Property Manager at Ben Lawers, said: “The cattle churn up the soil as they move around the reserve, which encourages seed dispersal and natural regeneration of the different plant species that call this special place home.”

The herd is owned by local farmers Peter and Maj McDiarmid.

Ben Lawers project makes most of modern tech

The cattle have made themselves at home on the lower slopes of Beinn Ghlas, and will be closely monitored throughout the trial.

They are wearing collars fitted with GPS devices to help the team track their impact.

Helen added: “We are excited at the prospect of seeing the effect their grazing has on designated habitats on this highly significant reserve.

“By using GPS collars, we can target where the cattle graze in the hope this will not only benefit open habitats but also promote natural regeneration of mountain woodland and scrub which we have been restoring here for over 30 years.”

Supporters make Ben Lawers project possible

The Ben Lawers trial follows a similar project at the Trust’s Threave Estate in Castle Douglas, near Dumfries.

As part of the Threave Landscape Restoration Project, the team used the same pioneering GPS technology to monitor and remotely track cattle activity via smartphones to reduce the chance of over-grazing.

The project has received more than £113,000 from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot.

Additional support has come from the People’s Postcode Lottery and NTS Scotland members and supporters.