Cattle give nature a helping hoof at Highland Perthshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cattle give nature a helping hoof at Highland Perthshire beauty spot

It's hoped the herd can help to restore the habitat for other species at the Ben Lawers National Nature Reserve.

By Morag Lindsay
Cattle grazing next to Ben Lawers sign.
Cattle grazing on Ben Lawers. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

Conservationists have enlisted a new secret weapon at a Perthshire nature reserve – in the form of a herd of hungry cattle hooked up to the latest GPS technology.

The 28 pedigree Luing cattle have been introduced as part of a grazing project at the Ben Lawers National Nature Reserve above Loch Tay.

Organisers hope the beasts can help to improve habitats and biodiversity, simply by going about their usual business.

Three cattle in mist on Ben Lawers
The Ben Lawers cattle are making themselves at home. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

Helen Cole, National Trust for Scotland Property Manager at Ben Lawers, said: “The cattle churn up the soil as they move around the reserve, which encourages seed dispersal and natural regeneration of the different plant species that call this special place home.”

The herd is owned by local farmers Peter and Maj McDiarmid.

Ben Lawers project makes most of modern tech

The cattle have made themselves at home on the lower slopes of Beinn Ghlas, and will be closely monitored throughout the trial.

They are wearing collars fitted with GPS devices to help the team track their impact.

Cow wearing GPS collar on Ben Lawers
GPS collars help conservationists track the cattle. Image: National Trust for Scotland

Helen added: “We are excited at the prospect of seeing the effect their grazing has on designated habitats on this highly significant reserve.

“By using GPS collars, we can target where the cattle graze in the hope this will not only benefit open habitats but also promote natural regeneration of mountain woodland and scrub which we have been restoring here for over 30 years.”

Supporters make Ben Lawers project possible

The Ben Lawers trial follows a similar project at the Trust’s Threave Estate in Castle Douglas, near Dumfries.

Ben Lawers above Loch Tay.
Ben Lawers is a much-loved part of the Perthshire skyline.

As part of the Threave Landscape Restoration Project, the team used the same pioneering GPS technology to monitor and remotely track cattle activity via smartphones to reduce the chance of over-grazing.

The project has received more than £113,000 from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot.

Additional support has come from the People’s Postcode Lottery and NTS Scotland members and supporters.

More from Perth & Kinross

Ginger Gairdner: Getting to know other gairdners is a perk of the job!
Grant and Fraser Miller with their BSA motorbikes and sidecars in Crieff.
Perthshire twins keep it in the family with matching vintage motorbikes
Perth train station.
Replacement buses as line repairs affect weekend train services to Perth
Terry Meighan
Montrose musician swaps 'dead end job' for first class degree and album launch
Drink driver Picture shows; Dennis Hogg. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023
Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after weekly dominoes game
Lynda and Andrew standing in front of their new cafe
Perth couple to open café and bakery at Bertha Park
Fillet steak at Henderson's Bistro
Restaurant review: Successful steak out at Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder
Grey bins piled up in Perth and Kinross Council depot
Where's my grey bin? And what am I supposed to do with it? Perth…
5
Strathearn Place, Perth
Council investigating 'alleged illegal hairdresser' at Perth home
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Perth abuser David Duncan Picture shows; Perth abuser David Duncan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/09/2023
Perth groper, 61, must pay £300 compensation to 12-year-old sex attack victim

Conversation