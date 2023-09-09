Replacement buses as line repairs affect weekend train services to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Replacement buses as line repairs affect weekend train services to Perth

ScotRail and LNER passengers are being warned about engineering works on Saturday and Sunday.

By Neil Henderson
Perth train station.
Perth train station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

ScotRail and LNER passengers are being warned of disruption and replacement buses as engineering works affect Perth train services.

That means some services passing through Perth, Dundee and Arbroath stations this weekend will require replacement buses for parts of the journey.

Trains to and from Inverness will run via a diversionary route between Edinburgh and Perth adding 20 minutes to journeys.

Delays to some services are due to essential repairs which have been taking place throughout the weekend.

ScotRail Saturday services affected

Glasgow Queen Street – Perth / Dundee / Arbroath services: Train services between Glasgow and Stirling and between Perth and Dundee / Arbroath.

Buses replace trains between Stirling and Perth, calling, Bridge of Allan, Dunblane and Gleneagles.

The 23.05pm and 23.35pm Glasgow Queen Street to Perth services will be replaced by buses throughout.

ScotRail Sunday services affected

Edinburgh – Inverness services: Train services divert via Fife and do not call Stirling. Alternative train services operate between Edinburgh and Stirling. Buses replace trains between Stirling and Perth.

Edinburgh – Dunblane / Perth services: Buses replace trains between Stirling and Dunblane / Perth.

Glasgow Queen Street – Inverness / Elgin services: Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen St and Perth.

Glasgow Queen Street – Aberdeen services: Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth.

LNER services affected

Trains to / from Inverness will run via a diversionary route between Edinburgh and Perth with journey times, extended by approximately 20 minutes.

A rail replacement coach service will be provided between Edinburgh, Falkirk Grahamston, Stirling, Gleneagles and Perth.

The buses will pick up and drop off passengers from the car park beside the entrance to Perth station.

Updates and travel advice are being provided by Network Rail.

 

