Replacement buses as line repairs affect weekend train services to Perth

ScotRail and LNER passengers are being warned of disruption and replacement buses as engineering works affect Perth train services.

That means some services passing through Perth, Dundee and Arbroath stations this weekend will require replacement buses for parts of the journey.

Trains to and from Inverness will run via a diversionary route between Edinburgh and Perth adding 20 minutes to journeys.

Delays to some services are due to essential repairs which have been taking place throughout the weekend.

ScotRail Saturday services affected

Glasgow Queen Street – Perth / Dundee / Arbroath services: Train services between Glasgow and Stirling and between Perth and Dundee / Arbroath.

Buses replace trains between Stirling and Perth, calling, Bridge of Allan, Dunblane and Gleneagles.

The 23.05pm and 23.35pm Glasgow Queen Street to Perth services will be replaced by buses throughout.

ScotRail Sunday services affected

Edinburgh – Inverness services: Train services divert via Fife and do not call Stirling. Alternative train services operate between Edinburgh and Stirling. Buses replace trains between Stirling and Perth.

Edinburgh – Dunblane / Perth services: Buses replace trains between Stirling and Dunblane / Perth.

Glasgow Queen Street – Inverness / Elgin services: Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen St and Perth.

Glasgow Queen Street – Aberdeen services: Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth.

LNER services affected

Trains to / from Inverness will run via a diversionary route between Edinburgh and Perth with journey times, extended by approximately 20 minutes.

A rail replacement coach service will be provided between Edinburgh, Falkirk Grahamston, Stirling, Gleneagles and Perth.

The buses will pick up and drop off passengers from the car park beside the entrance to Perth station.

Updates and travel advice are being provided by Network Rail.