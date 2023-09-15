Jobs in Perthshire: The House of Bruar is expanding its team

Boasting a beautiful location easily accessed from the A9, The House of Bruar has become one of Scotland’s most prestigious stores since opening its doors in 1995.

Visited by a staggering 1.5 million visitors from home and abroad each year, it is uniquely placed to offer jobs in Perthshire with impressive employment opportunities and genuine career progression.

Jobs and career opportunities at The House of Bruar

Is your next career step at The House of Bruar, helping to run the fashion, gift and homeware retailing, food hall, restaurant or international mail order service?

Currently over 250 staff from all walks of life keep the prestigious store going, but it’s also recruiting for a range of roles including:

Aptly nicknamed the ‘Harrods of the North’, The House of Bruar can also offer specialist jobs in Perthshire usually associated to big towns and cities, like fashion merchandising and buying.

And as a family company, the emphasis is on creating a nurturing environment where career progression is encouraged.

“There is a great culture of trust”

Gordon Meikle, senior merchandiser at The House of Bruar is testament to this. Starting with the company aged just 14 in an after-school job to supplement his pocket money, Gordon worked his way up to his current senior role. Not only that, but his son has also recently started working in the business too.

Describing his career progression, which started as a kitchen hand and led to him to becoming a member of the senior management team, Gordon told us: “I started out pot washing in the kitchen, and as I got older I progressed into more customer facing roles – serving, till and clearing tables.

“I was then made a supervisor, but I very much knew food and hospitality wasn’t for me and I moved to a role in the warehouse. I worked my way up in the warehouse from general assistant to mail order warehouse supervisor as the business grew and mail order became a bigger part of our offering.”

Continuing to progress within the company, Gordon subsequently became assistant warehouse manager and eventually warehouse manager, before moving into a new role as a gifts and homeware buyer. Then he was promoted to his current position as the company’s senior merchandiser: “I definitely grew into the role and I enjoy very much.”

And Gordon believes that a focus on growth and development, along with the brilliant team, are the best things about working at The House of Bruar: “There is a great culture of trust – trust in the team, trust to do your job.

“I also love the way the company develops and changes, and I enjoy the family run nature of the business and how they look after staff who work hard.

“We are constantly growing and looking at new ways to do things better and make the business better.”

The perfect place to start

With his son joining the team at The House of Bruar too, Gordon is keen to promote the business and its opportunities to young people: “The House of Bruar can help all young people who join us learn the skills that are needed for that step into the adult world of work – time keeping, standards, task completion and over all the moral integrity needed as you go through life.

“It provides an education in a real-life working environment but with the benefit of a wage at the end of the day!”

Develop your career at The House of Bruar with a range of flexible all year round jobs in Perthshire, and enjoy sociable working hours, a stunning work environment and a great work-life balance in the Scottish Highlands.