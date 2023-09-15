Paranormal investigation at ‘haunted’ Perth Masonic lodge

A paranormal investigation at a ‘haunted’ Masonic lodge in Perth is to take place this Halloween.

Angus-based medium John Spratt will undertake the probe inside the allegedly haunted Atholl Crescent building, which is titled Freemason’s Lodge Scoon and Perth No. 3.

The public event is to raise money for Perth First Responders, which is based at the lodge.

Masonic lodge ‘likely to be haunted’

Chairman of the Perth First Responders charity, Richard Stibbles, told The Courier: “Through people’s personal experiences of paranormal things happening and previous investigations I’m sure the night will be interesting.

“With it being such an old building, I’m sure it has a story or two to tell and is likely to be haunted.

“And with the experiments and help of the medium we might be able to find out what some of them are.”

As part of the event, participants will be given full access to the lodge to hunt for paranormal activities.

Also included will be a tour of the lodge with some information on its history.

The lodge was built between 1797 and 1803. Since 1933 it has been used by Freemasons.

Richard added: “A lot of people on the tour have probably never seen a masonic lodge before and they will get a tour of it all.

“People will be given a rundown of any experiences that have happened in previous investigations in the building.

“The medium for the night is John Spratt and his family all form the investigation team.

“During it, people might be given an electromagnetic field meter to look for any scientific evidence of activity.

“That could help debunk or prove any reports of activity during the night.

“The medium will also provide a rundown of what he picks up within the building or throughout the night to assist the investigators.”

Fundraising events crucial for Perth First Responders

John says such charity events are crucial to keep the first responders going.

He added: “We can’t put first responders out to incidents or save lives without these fundraisers taking place.

“These give us funds to fuel and maintain our responder vehicle and some of the equipment we use.

“If we don’t have the money to have the vehicle on the road then unfortunately Perth and the surrounding areas are left without a first responder service.”

Tickets for the event, which is on October 29, can be purchased online.