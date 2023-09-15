Paranormal investigation at ‘haunted’ Perth Masonic lodge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paranormal investigation at ‘haunted’ Perth Masonic lodge

By Kieran Webster
The Masonic lodge in Perth is is titled Freemason's Lodge Scoon and Perth No. 3.
The Masonic lodge in Perth is titled Freemason's Lodge Scoon and Perth No. 3. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

A paranormal investigation at a ‘haunted’ Masonic lodge in Perth is to take place this Halloween.

Angus-based medium John Spratt will undertake the probe inside the allegedly haunted Atholl Crescent building, which is titled Freemason’s Lodge Scoon and Perth No. 3.

The public event is to raise money for Perth First Responders, which is based at the lodge.

Masonic lodge ‘likely to be haunted’

Chairman of the Perth First Responders charity, Richard Stibbles, told The Courier: “Through people’s personal experiences of paranormal things happening and previous investigations I’m sure the night will be interesting.

“With it being such an old building, I’m sure it has a story or two to tell and is likely to be haunted.

“And with the experiments and help of the medium we might be able to find out what some of them are.”

As part of the event, participants will be given full access to the lodge to hunt for paranormal activities.

Inside the Masonic Temple
Inside the Masonic temple. Image: Freemason’s Lodge Scoon & Perth

Also included will be a tour of the lodge with some information on its history.

The lodge was built between 1797 and 1803. Since 1933 it has been used by Freemasons.

Richard added: “A lot of people on the tour have probably never seen a masonic lodge before and they will get a tour of it all.

“People will be given a rundown of any experiences that have happened in previous investigations in the building.

“The medium for the night is John Spratt and his family all form the investigation team.

A previous investigation in the Masonic Lodge
A previous investigation within the building. Image: Perth First Responders.

“During it, people might be given an electromagnetic field meter to look for any scientific evidence of activity.

“That could help debunk or prove any reports of activity during the night.

“The medium will also provide a rundown of what he picks up within the building or throughout the night to assist the investigators.”

Fundraising events crucial for Perth First Responders

John says such charity events are crucial to keep the first responders going.

He added: “We can’t put first responders out to incidents or save lives without these fundraisers taking place.

“These give us funds to fuel and maintain our responder vehicle and some of the equipment we use.

“If we don’t have the money to have the vehicle on the road then unfortunately Perth and the surrounding areas are left without a first responder service.”

Tickets for the event, which is on October 29, can be purchased online.

Conversation