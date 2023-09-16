Missing Aberfeldy man, 52, has links to Fife

Police have issued an appeal to trace Thomas Brandon, 52, who is missing from Aberfeldy.

Thomas was last seen in Market Square at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, 5 September.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with grey/black hair and beard.

Constable Darren Petrie, of Pitlochry Police Station, said: “Thomas visited friends on the Tuesday but has not been seen by anyone since then, although he has been spoken to recently.

“He has links to the Fife area but we are not aware if he has travelled there.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare and would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact them.

“We’d also ask Thomas to get in touch. Everyone just wants to make sure that he is safe and well.”

Any information can be passed to officers via 101.

Please quote incident number 3268 of Thursday, 8 September 2023.