Taxi driver, 86, robbed and assaulted by customer near Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taxi driver, 86, robbed and assaulted by customer near Perth city centre

The male passenger assaulted the driver and demanded money.

By Ben MacDonald
Potterhill Gardens, Perth
The 86-year-old driver was assaulted in the car park area at Potterhill Gardens. Image: Google Street View

An 86-year-old taxi driver has been attacked and robbed in a car park near Perth city centre.

The driver dropped off a customer in the parking area outside the flats in Potterhill Gardens between 11.30am and noon on Sunday, September 10.

The male passenger assaulted the driver and demanded he hand over money.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the assault and robbery.

Police Constable Hoskins said: “The taxi driver was left extremely shaken by this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to trace a member of the public who intervened in the incident.

“I would ask this member of the public or anyone else who has any information which could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1747 of Sunday September 10.

More from Perth & Kinross

A Nando's restaurant sign.
Perth's first Nando's set to open in November
Kenneth Douglas took a tractor for a low-speed joyride.
Drunken man ditched car, stole tractor and forced 17mph Angus A90 rolling roadblock
Courier News - Perth - Jamie Buchan story - CR0018293 / CR0018424 - Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, John Swinney MSP will officially open Bertha Park High School, the first brand new secondary school built in Perth and Kinross since the 1970s. Picture shows; general view (GV) of, Bertha Park High School, Adamson Avenue, Perth, 16th January 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Injustice as Perth secondary ranked country's worst for Higher results – before pupils got…
Tam Hoey, 90, and Jessica Stark, 13, at Dunning Bowling Club.
Dunning Bowling Club celebrates 150 years - and Tam, 90, has been playing for…
A cherry tree planted in memory of Ruby Stewart was deliberately damaged. Image: Claire Stewart
Tree planted in memory of six-year-old Perthshire girl who died from cancer 'deliberately damaged'
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Connor Dickson, A9 accident after tanker fire Picture shows; Connor Dickson, A9 accident after tanker fire. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 15/09/2023
Careless van driver ploughed into A9 Citylink bus after Perthshire tanker blaze
King Charles III met Tayside and Fife families at Kinross Day Centre.
Dundee dad enjoys 'special' moment as disabled daughter, 7, meets King Charles in Kinross
Tayside police division headquarters in Dundee
Missing Aberfeldy man, 52, with links to Fife, has been found
The former Transform Furniture store on Perth's High Street.
Haute Dolci: What to expect when luxury dessert café opens in Perth
small children with Union Jack flags in Kinross
23 best pictures from King Charles' visit to Kinross