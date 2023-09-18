Taxi driver, 86, robbed and assaulted by customer near Perth city centre

An 86-year-old taxi driver has been attacked and robbed in a car park near Perth city centre.

The driver dropped off a customer in the parking area outside the flats in Potterhill Gardens between 11.30am and noon on Sunday, September 10.

The male passenger assaulted the driver and demanded he hand over money.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the assault and robbery.

Police Constable Hoskins said: “The taxi driver was left extremely shaken by this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to trace a member of the public who intervened in the incident.

“I would ask this member of the public or anyone else who has any information which could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1747 of Sunday September 10.