‘I know someone is coming, and that’s lovely’: 40 Perthshire volunteers needed to help people like Marjorie

Two Perthshire voluntary groups are urgently seeking help to improve the lives of local residents.

The charity Royal Voluntary Service needs 40 volunteers for it Supporting You At Home team in Perth and its Healthy, Happy Lives project in Perth, Crieff and Bridge of Earn.

Supporting You at Home provides practical and emotional help for people who are struggling with isolation.

Volunteers help with tasks like shopping, as well as bringing companionship to those recovering from illness or injury.

They include Heather Fletcher, who has been visiting Marjorie Bridgwood at her home in a Perth sheltered housing complex for the last two years.

Heather, 54, collects Marjorie’s shopping, helps her put it away and stays for a chat.

The visits were a boon when Marjorie, 85, was caring for her husband Philip.

And they’ve become even more important since his death earlier this year.

“I always look forward to Heather’s visits,” said Marjorie.

“The chat is just as important as the shopping.

“I know someone is coming that day, and that’s lovely.”

The visits are just as rewarding for Heather

The retired dentist also runs a lunch club in the city.

“It’s nice to be able to do something practical for someone,” said Heather.

“I would absolutely recommend volunteering. It’s a great organisation and we’re made to feel very supported.”

Royal Voluntary Service busy across Perth and Kinross

The other Royal Voluntary Service scheme, Healthy, Happy Lives, helps older people in Perth, Bridge of Earn and Crieff to stay active in their communities.

Volunteers are needed to help out with social activities, lunches and healthy snacks, and to assist with strength, balance and mobility boosting exercises.

We’re passionate about making sure our volunteers reap the many rewards of volunteering too Sarah Murray, RVS Scotland

Volunteers will be part of a team helping older people of all abilities to live as independently as they can.

The service boosts physical function, confidence and wellbeing by providing people with physically and mentally stimulating activities.

Sarah Murray, health and community operations manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Scotland, said: “Just giving a couple of hours a week can make a real difference to the health, happiness and wellbeing of local people across Perth and Kinross.

“All of our volunteers receive detailed inductions and training to help them get the best out of their roles, because we’re passionate about making sure our volunteers reap the many rewards of volunteering too.”

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community.

The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

Its Virtual Village Hall provides online activities and classes to promote wellbeing and keep people active.

To sign up, or find out more go to the volunteering section on the Royal Voluntary Service website.