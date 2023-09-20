Perth’s ‘longest-standing’ tattoo shop set to close after 18 years

A Perth tattoo shop that claims to be the longest-standing in the city is set to shut after 18 years.

Inkredible Kreations on Canal Street has been operating since 2005.

The studio will close on October 7, with the owner’s ill health and a rent increase making it “impossible” to remain open.

A Facebook post announcing the closure said: “Unfortunately due to the owner’s long-term ill health we’re having to close Inkredible Kreations.

‘Huge rent increase’ for Inkredible Kreations Perth tattoo shop

“We did try to remain open with a new owner, however a huge rent increase on a new lease for the premises has made this impossible.

“We’ve tried up to the last minute to figure something out but to no avail.

“As a result, our last day of tattooing will be Saturday October 7 2023.”

The post went on to thank customers from over the years.

It added: “We’re all extremely sad as I’m sure you can imagine, however we’re also so grateful to have spent so much time with so many lovely people over many, many years – we cannot thank you all enough.”

Anyone with a booking has been asked to email inkrediblekreations@gmail.com.

Inkredible Kreations is not the only Perth shop to have shut due to rising costs.

Bridal store Azura Couture closed last month due to the cost-of-living crisis.