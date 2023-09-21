CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail coming to a Perth and Kinross town near you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail coming to a Perth and Kinross town near you

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail will feature 30 colourful statues at locations across the county next summer - all raising money for CHAS

By Morag Lindsay
Unpainted cow sculpture outside CHAS hospice in Kinross
The Hairy Highland Coo Trail will support the CHAS hospice at Rachel House, Kinross. Image: CHAS.

Perth and Kinross is getting its first county-wide sculpture trail in the shape of a herd of colourful cows supporting Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail will feature 30 cows, sponsored by businesses and decorated by artists and communities.

The sculptures will be placed in towns, villages, popular locations and lesser known spots across Perth and Kinross.

They will be on display for 10 weeks from June to September 2024.

Yellow painted cow scultpture in Perth Concert Hall.
The first sculpture in the Hairy Highland Coo Trail was unveiled in Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday night.

Organisers hope they will make Perth and Kinross the must-visit selfie destination of the summer.

At the end of the trail the coos be auctioned in aid of CHAS.

It’s hoped they will raise at least £100,000 to support the charity’s work at the Rachel House children’s hospice at Kinross, and Robin House at Balloch.

CHAS also wants to give Perth and Kinross residents, businesses and visitors a summer they’ll never forget.

The first sculpture in the Hairy Highland Coo Trail was unveiled at a launch event in Perth Concert Hall.

Hayley Smith from CHAS with artist Laura Henderson standing next to colourfully decorated cow sculptures in Perth Concert Hall
Hayley Smith from CHAS with artist Laura Henderson at the Hairy Highland Coo Trail launch. Image CHAS

Artist Laura Henderson decorated her coo in colourful letters from the CHAS alphabet.

It was joined at the event by two mini coos. These were painted by children and families at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

Hairy Highland Coo Trail can bring communities together

CHAS has been helping children with life-shortening conditions and their families for 30 years.

The charity’s chief executive Rami Okasha said the funds raised from the Hairy Highland Coo Trail would make a tremendous difference to its work

Pyper Rose Davidson, a CHAS sibling, next to small cow sculpture
Pyper Rose Davidson, a CHAS sibling, adds her handprint to the Hairy Highland Coo Trail mini cow. Image: CHAS.

“It’s going to be a really exciting time for everyone getting out and about,” he said.

“We had one of the cows at Rachel House last week, so we’ve seen the joy they will put on children’s faces.”

White golden retriever adding pawprint to cow scultpture at CHAS hospice at Rachel House, Kinross.
Craggan, the Rachel House therapy dog, also got in on the act. Image: CHAS.

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail is being run in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council and Wild in Art, the creators of previous spectacles such as the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee and the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said it was coming at an exciting time for the area.

The new Perth Museum, containing the Stone of Destiny, is due to open in the refurbished City Hall in 2024.

“Previous trails have brought communities together, and created a sense of wellbeing and civic pride,” he said.

“I’m sure the trail will take people to areas they haven’t gone before – residents and visitors alike – and that will help businesses too.”

The sculptures will be auctioned in September 2024 to raise funds for CHAS.

Project manager Hayley Smith is urging businesses to come forward if they are interested in sponsoring a coo.

She can be reached at cootrail@chas.org.uk .

 

