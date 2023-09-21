Callous thief steals motorbike near Perth – after it broke down on motorway

A callous thief has stolen a motorbike near Perth – after it broke down on the motorway.

The Honda CBR was taken from the hard shoulder of the M90 northbound, just past the Friarton Bridge.

It had broken down and the owner was arranging for recovery when the bike was stolen.

The theft happened between 11am and 2.30pm on September 5 but police have now issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information, particularly anyone who may have seen the bike being loaded onto another vehicle or anyone who may have dashcam to get in touch quoting reference number CR/169318/23.”