Home News Perth & Kinross

Callous thief steals motorbike near Perth – after it broke down on motorway

The Honda CBR was taken from the hard shoulder of the M90 northbound, just past the Friarton Bridge.

By Chloe Burrell
M90 near Perth where the motorbike was stolen.
The motorbike was stolen on the M90 just north of the Friarton Bridge. Image: Google Street View

A callous thief has stolen a motorbike near Perth – after it broke down on the motorway.

The Honda CBR was taken from the hard shoulder of the M90 northbound, just past the Friarton Bridge.

It had broken down and the owner was arranging for recovery when the bike was stolen.

The theft happened between 11am and 2.30pm on September 5 but police have now issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information, particularly anyone who may have seen the bike being loaded onto another vehicle or anyone who may have dashcam to get in touch quoting reference number CR/169318/23.”

Conversation