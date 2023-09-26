Holyrood intervenes over Crieff hedge as neighbour claims it makes her ‘tearful’

Holyrood has intervened in a neighbour row over a hedgerow in Crieff.

The owner of a home in Macrosty Gardens said the 3.4m-tall Leylandii cypress hedge at the back of her property provided privacy and security.

But a Turretbank Road resident, on the other side of the hedge, felt it was “ugly” and made her feel “sad and tearful”.

A Perth and Kinross Council investigation in the spring concluded there were no grounds to issue a high hedge notice, which would have compelled the owner to make it lower.

However, the Turretbank Road resident, Ali Buchan, appealed the decision.

This was heard by a government planning reporter, who has now backed the council.

Neighbour says hedge ‘makes me sad and tearful’

In her appeal submission, Ms Buchan claimed the hedge was lower than its current height when she moved to Turretbank Road in 2016.

She wanted it reduced by 0.6m (2ft).

She wrote: “Over the years, I have attempted to plant various flowers but due to shade and poor soil quality (caused by the hedge) they have never survived despite my best efforts.

“The impact on light, on our reasonable enjoyment of our garden and the health and safety issues in maintaining our side of the hedge (which were not present when we first moved in) should override the slight impact on the ambiance and privacy for the owner if the hedge was to be reduced by 2ft.

“I am also concerned about our ability to sell our house in the future with the hedge being so unsightly.

“It is ugly and I just cannot bring myself to spend time in garden or use it with my friends and family as we had when we first moved in.

“How the garden looks and the injustice of what has happened has affected my mental health.

“It makes me sad and tearful, every time I look at it.”

Ms Buchan further accused the neighbours of “gaslighting” and the council of “positive age discrimination”.

Owner ‘finds this matter distressing’

The Macrosty Gardens property is owned by Elspeth Dunn, whose response was submitted by daughter Mairi Ferguson.

She claimed that the hedge is regularly cut and is at the same height now as it was in 2009, seven years before Ms Buchan’s arrival.

“In the intervening years it has never been lower nor has it grown significantly higher,” wrote Ms Ferguson.

“The hedge is very important to my mum.

“It provides privacy between her bedroom window and the neighbours’ living rooms to the rear.

“If the hedge were reduced in height, her bedroom would also be exposed to the ground-floor windows and her kitchen and dining room to the upstairs windows.

“This would severely impact on Mum’s sense of wellbeing and security.

“She does not wish to have the hedge reduced in height any further.

“She finds this matter very distressing.”

Holyrood says hedge can stay

UK Government guidelines state that, above an ‘action hedge height’, the vegetation is likely to block too much light.

Both parties acknowledged that the hedge fell below the 4.09m action hedge height calculated by the council.

This fact “buttressed” Scottish Government reporter Fortune Gumbo’s decision not to order the reduction of the hedge.

The reporter wrote: “The height of the hedge does not adversely affect the appellant’s amenity which they should be reasonably expected to enjoy.”