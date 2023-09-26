Holyrood intervenes over Crieff hedge as neighbour claims it makes her ‘tearful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood intervenes over Crieff hedge as neighbour claims it makes her ‘tearful’

A 3.4ft-tall Leylandii cypress hedge is at the root of a neighbour row in Crieff.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The view of the hedgerow - and the shade it creates - from Turretbank Road resident Ali Buchan's home.
View of the hedgerow - and the shade it creates - from Turretbank Road resident Ali Buchan's home. Image: Scottish Government

Holyrood has intervened in a neighbour row over a hedgerow in Crieff.

The owner of a home in Macrosty Gardens said the 3.4m-tall Leylandii cypress hedge at the back of her property provided privacy and security.

But a Turretbank Road resident, on the other side of the hedge, felt it was “ugly” and made her feel “sad and tearful”.

Macrosty Gardens, Crieff.
Macrosty Gardens, Crieff. Image: Google Street View

A Perth and Kinross Council investigation in the spring concluded there were no grounds to issue a high hedge notice, which would have compelled the owner to make it lower.

However, the Turretbank Road resident, Ali Buchan, appealed the decision.

This was heard by a government planning reporter, who has now backed the council.

Neighbour says hedge ‘makes me sad and tearful’

In her appeal submission, Ms Buchan claimed the hedge was lower than its current height when she moved to Turretbank Road in 2016.

She wanted it reduced by 0.6m (2ft).

View of the hedgerow from Turretbank Road resident Ali Buchan's home.
Turretbank Road resident Ali Buchan wanted the hedge cut to the height of the white line. Image: Scottish Government

She wrote: “Over the years, I have attempted to plant various flowers but due to shade and poor soil quality (caused by the hedge) they have never survived despite my best efforts.

“The impact on light, on our reasonable enjoyment of our garden and the health and safety issues in maintaining our side of the hedge (which were not present when we first moved in) should override the slight impact on the ambiance and privacy for the owner if the hedge was to be reduced by 2ft.

“I am also concerned about our ability to sell our house in the future with the hedge being so unsightly.

“It is ugly and I just cannot bring myself to spend time in garden or use it with my friends and family as we had when we first moved in.

“How the garden looks and the injustice of what has happened has affected my mental health.

“It makes me sad and tearful, every time I look at it.”

Ms Buchan further accused the neighbours of “gaslighting” and the council of “positive age discrimination”.

Owner ‘finds this matter distressing’

The Macrosty Gardens property is owned by Elspeth Dunn, whose response was submitted by daughter Mairi Ferguson.

She claimed that the hedge is regularly cut and is at the same height now as it was in 2009, seven years before Ms Buchan’s arrival.

View of the hedgerow from Elspeth Dunn’s Macrosty Gardens home. Image: Scottish Government

“In the intervening years it has never been lower nor has it grown significantly higher,” wrote Ms Ferguson.

“The hedge is very important to my mum.

“It provides privacy between her bedroom window and the neighbours’ living rooms to the rear.

“If the hedge were reduced in height, her bedroom would also be exposed to the ground-floor windows and her kitchen and dining room to the upstairs windows.

“This would severely impact on Mum’s sense of wellbeing and security.

“She does not wish to have the hedge reduced in height any further.

“She finds this matter very distressing.”

Holyrood says hedge can stay

UK Government guidelines state that, above an ‘action hedge height’, the vegetation is likely to block too much light.

Both parties acknowledged that the hedge fell below the 4.09m action hedge height calculated by the council.

This fact “buttressed” Scottish Government reporter Fortune Gumbo’s decision not to order the reduction of the hedge.

The reporter wrote: “The height of the hedge does not adversely affect the appellant’s amenity which they should be reasonably expected to enjoy.”

