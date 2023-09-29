Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory

The plans which will revive the old picture house have been approved.

By Kieran Webster
A look inside of the planned transformation of Auchterarder picture house.
A look inside of the planned transformation of Auchterarder picture house. Image: Auchterarder Picturehouse

Auchterarder’s old picture house is set to be restored to its former glory after the approval of its planning application.

The application, lodged by Auchterarder Picturehouse, will see a transformation of the building on Townhead and the restoration of some of its 1920s features.

Auchterarder has been without a cinema since 1963, and the plans include a garden space, a second screen and retail space.

Cinema to bring people ‘back in time’

Speaking previously to The Courier Peter Laisen, director of Auchterarder Picturehouse, said: “I want people to walk in and feel like they’ve gone back in time.

“It will be a cultural hub with exhibitions, and events and have heritage to it. We want it to become a focal point for heritage in Auchterarder.

“We need to give people a reason to visit Auchterarder, and I will make it my aim to get people here.”

Artist impression shows how the foyer would look inside the picture house. Image: Auchterarder Pictutrehouse

The plans were originally lodged in November 2022 but were withdrawn after receiving feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

According to Peter, this was due to “technical reasons” during the application process.

New plans were submitted to the council in July.

They include the demolition of a neighbouring cottage – however, the facade will be rebuilt using its original stone.

The original cinema, owned by JB Milne Theatres, featured shops, an art deco foyer and a tea room.

Plans submitted to renovate an old picture house in Auchterarder. Image: Kieran Webster / DC Thomson
The building’s exterior. Image: Kieran Webster DC Thomson

It operated in September 1926 and was used by locals until its closure in 1963.

The building was then bought over and used as an antique shop for 56 years before it closed in 2019.

Previously, the council approved plans for the building to be demolished, but these were scrapped in 2019 when it went up for auction.

More from Perth & Kinross

Flowers left where Rab would stand selling the Big Issue.
Tributes to 'one-in-a-million' Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie
The council van parked in Pitlochry
Council admits 'unacceptable' parking by wardens in Pitlochry
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive involved in the crash
Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore
A car crashed on Dundee Road in Perth
Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash
Michael Wilson and Nip
Perthshire farmers tell of 'distressing' moment pick-up stolen with dog inside
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Dealers jailed after £1.2 million cocaine bust in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. A90 exposure trial Picture shows; Paul Connor. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 27/09/2023
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver 16 times cocaine limit in fatal A9 crash is spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Benefits cheat claimed £40k over seven years while working at Beaverbrooks in Dundee
St John's Kirk in the heart of Perth.
£4 million needed to save Perth's oldest building as crisis talks held over St…

Conversation