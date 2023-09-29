Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory

Auchterarder’s old picture house is set to be restored to its former glory after the approval of its planning application.

The application, lodged by Auchterarder Picturehouse, will see a transformation of the building on Townhead and the restoration of some of its 1920s features.

Auchterarder has been without a cinema since 1963, and the plans include a garden space, a second screen and retail space.

Cinema to bring people ‘back in time’

Speaking previously to The Courier Peter Laisen, director of Auchterarder Picturehouse, said: “I want people to walk in and feel like they’ve gone back in time.

“It will be a cultural hub with exhibitions, and events and have heritage to it. We want it to become a focal point for heritage in Auchterarder.

“We need to give people a reason to visit Auchterarder, and I will make it my aim to get people here.”

The plans were originally lodged in November 2022 but were withdrawn after receiving feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

According to Peter, this was due to “technical reasons” during the application process.

New plans were submitted to the council in July.

They include the demolition of a neighbouring cottage – however, the facade will be rebuilt using its original stone.

The original cinema, owned by JB Milne Theatres, featured shops, an art deco foyer and a tea room.

It operated in September 1926 and was used by locals until its closure in 1963.

The building was then bought over and used as an antique shop for 56 years before it closed in 2019.

Previously, the council approved plans for the building to be demolished, but these were scrapped in 2019 when it went up for auction.