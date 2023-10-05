Concern as Perth and Kinross Council faces £12m deficit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Concern as Perth and Kinross Council faces £12m deficit

"It's us in this chamber who keep on voting to grow it."

By Reporter Local Democracy Reporter
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council faces an estimated structural deficit of £12 million.

Councillors were this week told the 2020s were “turning out to be a very
risky era for the public finances” due to the triple whammy of the Covid pandemic, the energy/cost of living crisis and inflation.

A report on PKC’s medium term financial plan, which went before Wednesday’s full council meeting, made for grim reading.

But one councillor suggested it was “not pessimistic enough”.

Liz Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth City South Liberal Democrat councillor Liz Barrett said: “Our failure for years to grasp the nettle on realistic increases in council tax is perpetuating our structural deficit which now stands at nearly £12 million and may increase.

“We resorted to the one-off service concession scheme last year, but this will have to be unwound, and we just cannot keep propping up revenue and capital spending, even for the best of reasons, by dipping into reserves and not increasing our income.

“I’m very concerned that the pessimistic scenario shown here is not pessimistic enough, and hope that we as a council will take the brave pill and face up to more hard decisions in the coming months.”

£12m council deficit ‘didn’t come from nowhere’

Bailie Alasdair Bailey also pointed the finger of blame at councillors for the estimated £12 million hole in PKC’s budget.

The Labour councillor said: “The structural deficit didn’t just come from nowhere and it certainly didn’t come from Holyrood or Westminster.

“Nor did it stop growing after the 2022 local elections. It’s us in this chamber who keep on voting to grow it.

“It’s £1.6 million higher next year because of the funding gap in the agreed budget.”

He added: “The reality is that if we keep plugging revenue gaps with one-off funding solutions the deficit will always be with us.

“Only the budget from Brian [Leishman] and I balanced the books for next financial year.”

Leader defends financial management

But SNP council leader Grant Laing defended PKC’s financial management when tabling his motion.

Grant Laing
Grant Laing. Image: Angus Findlay

He said: “This council has a reputation for strong financial management which has drawn praise from external audit.

“The continued reviewing and updating of our medium-term financial plan is key to us maintaining that strong financial management.”

He later added: “When this administration took over the reserves were sitting about 2.3/2.4 per cent.

“They’re now sitting at 3.8 per cent so we’ve not been using reserves up. We’ve actually built reserves up.”

Two factors behind £12m deficit

Outlining the reasons for the deficit in his report, PKC’s chief accountant Scott Walker said: “The structural deficit brought forward from 2023/24 is currently estimated at £11.954 million. This is a consequence of two factors.

“Firstly, the unwinding of the service concession scheme that applied £10
million of non-recurring funding in 2023/24.

“Secondly, the recurring impact of decisions taken on 1 March 2023 in setting the 2023/24 final revenue budget and 2024/25 and 2025/26 provisional revenue budgets.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Council calls for banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross
Disposable vape cartridges.
Illegal vapes worth £2,350 seized at Errol Market
Nina Mclaren, 1 with dad David at the Enchanted Forest.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest: Photos and review ahead of big opening night
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Steak bake assault Picture shows; James Russell. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2023
Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street
CR0045149, Jamie Buchan, Perth. HMP Perth Inspection. Picture shows; HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben attended HMP Perth today, Wednesday 4 October to deliver a presentation of the findings to Prison Governor Andrew Hodge and his staff. The Inspectorates only major criticism was the shared cells in A and B Hall - inspectors found that they fell well before the standard for double cells and consideration should be given to making them single occupancy. Wednesday 4th October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth
Scone fireman Ryan Witkowski.
Heroic Scone firefighter commended for saving eight people while off-duty
Lochmanor Lodges Holiday Park, near Dunnin
Council to probe alleged breach of 'holiday only' rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park
Cross Tay Link Road
Names revealed for Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across Tay
A map of The Met Office yellow weather warning for parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire.
Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire
Kate Howie and Sally Spaven, and the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.
Campaign to stop 'monstrosity' replacing grade-A listed Pitlochry Station footbridge

Conversation