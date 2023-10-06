Perth Leisure Pool closed after death of woman, 71

A 71-year-old woman has died at Perth Leisure Pool after being taken unwell.

Emergency services were called to the facility on Glasgow Road just before 11am on Friday morning.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police treating death as unexplained

Police are treating the death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Friday, 6 October, 2023, we were made aware of a person having taken unwell at a premises on Glasgow Road, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A police van and private ambulance remained outside the facility on Friday lunchtime.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 10.11 to attend an incident at Perth Leisure Pool.

“An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were dispatched to the scene.”

Perth Leisure Pool closes immediately

The leisure pool, which is managed by Live Active, closed immediately after the incident.

An announcement was made on Friday on its Facebook page.

It said: “Unfortunately, Perth Leisure Pool is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page for details of when we will reopen.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The pool is one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions and also includes a gym and health suite.

The death and subsequent closure comes a day ahead of the pool’s school holiday programme.