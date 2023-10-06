Perth Leisure Pool closed after death of woman, 71

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool closed after death of woman, 71

Police and an ambulance are on the scene.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Kieran Webster
Police van at Perth Leisure Pool, Glasgow Road.
A police van at Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A 71-year-old woman has died at Perth Leisure Pool after being taken unwell.

Emergency services were called to the facility on Glasgow Road just before 11am on Friday morning.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police treating death as unexplained

Police are treating the death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Friday, 6 October, 2023, we were made aware of a person having taken unwell at a premises on Glasgow Road, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A private ambulance outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Supplied by Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A police van and private ambulance remained outside the facility on Friday lunchtime.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 10.11 to attend an incident at Perth Leisure Pool.

“An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were dispatched to the scene.”

Perth Leisure Pool closes immediately

The leisure pool, which is managed by Live Active, closed immediately after the incident.

An announcement was made on Friday on its Facebook page.

Closure sign at Perth Leisure Pool, Glasgow Road
Perth Leisure Pool closed after the incident. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

It said: “Unfortunately, Perth Leisure Pool is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page for details of when we will reopen.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The pool is one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions and also includes a gym and health suite.

The death and subsequent closure comes a day ahead of the pool’s school holiday programme.

