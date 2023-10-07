Enchanted Forest organisers confirm Saturday’s show will go ahead

Organisers of Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest event have confirmed that Saturday’s show will go ahead.

The torrential rain has caused a number of events to be suspended or called off.

The Dunhill Links Championship, as well as Dundee’s match against Ross County and Dunfermline v Arbroath have been postponed.

Train and bus services have also been affected by the adverse weather.

The Enchanted Forest is still scheduled to go ahead however, with organisers releasing a statement on Facebook.

The statement reads: “Tonight’s show will still go ahead as planned.

“It will be raining tonight in Pitlochry so please wear appropriate waterproof clothing and wrap up warmly.

“Please also allow extra time for your journey if you are travelling to Pitlochry today.

“If there are any changes we will update you again via our website and social media channels.”

Organisers offer advice to customers who can’t travel

The statement also contains advice for those unable to travel this evening.

It reads: “For those visitors who have decided not to travel to Pitlochry due to the amber weather warning, or flooding in their local area, as an exception we will offer the option to exchange your tickets for another available date between 9th October and 5th November.

“If you are due to attend this evening’s show, we will contact you on Monday 9th October with details on how to select your new date.”

It was also mentioned that those who can’t make the event due to train cancellations. may be eligible to claim a refund through a Ticketplan insurance policy.

The Courier attended a preview night for the Enchanted Forest earlier this week, calling the event ‘mesmerising’.