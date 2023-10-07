Enchanted Forest organisers confirm Saturday’s show will go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enchanted Forest organisers confirm Saturday’s show will go ahead

Visitors who decide not to travel to Pitlochry will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for another date.

By Ben MacDonald
The Enchanted Forest will go ahead
Saturday's show is getting the go ahead despite the weather. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Organisers of Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest event have confirmed that Saturday’s show will go ahead.

The torrential rain has caused a number of events to be suspended or called off.

The Dunhill Links Championship, as well as Dundee’s match against Ross County and Dunfermline v Arbroath have been postponed.

Train and bus services have also been affected by the adverse weather.

The Enchanted Forest is still scheduled to go ahead however, with organisers releasing a statement on Facebook.

The statement reads: “Tonight’s show will still go ahead as planned.

“It will be raining tonight in Pitlochry so please wear appropriate waterproof clothing and wrap up warmly.

“Please also allow extra time for your journey if you are travelling to Pitlochry today.

“If there are any changes we will update you again via our website and social media channels.”

Organisers offer advice to customers who can’t travel

The statement also contains advice for those unable to travel this evening.

It reads: “For those visitors who have decided not to travel to Pitlochry due to the amber weather warning, or flooding in their local area, as an exception we will offer the option to exchange your tickets for another available date between 9th October and 5th November.

“If you are due to attend this evening’s show, we will contact you on Monday 9th October with details on how to select your new date.”

It was also mentioned that those who can’t make the event due to train cancellations. may be eligible to claim a refund through a Ticketplan insurance policy.

The Courier attended a preview night for the Enchanted Forest earlier this week, calling the event ‘mesmerising’.

Conversation