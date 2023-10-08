Devastated family pay tribute to ‘loving’ mum who died at Perth pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Devastated family pay tribute to ‘loving’ mum who died at Perth pool

Jennifer Little, 71, died suddenly on Friday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Jennifer Little
Jennifer Little. Image: Supplied

The devastated family of a 71-year-old woman who died after taking ill at Perth Leisure Pool have paid tribute.

Jennifer Little, 71, passed away at the Glasgow Road facility on Friday morning.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Jennifer Little
Jennifer Little died during a visit to Perth Leisure Pool on Friday morning. Image: Supplied

In a statement, Jennifer’s family said: “We are understandably devastated by her loss.

“We are still coming to terms with what has happened and would request some privacy at this time.

“Jenny was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many – she will leave a very large gap in our lives.

“We would also like to thank Perth Leisure Centre for their care and assistance at what must have also been a difficult time for them.”

Retiree Jennifer was born in Perth and had lived in the city for all her life.

Live Active Leisure offer condolences

As a mark of respect, the pool remained closed on Friday.

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that a customer has died after taking unwell at Perth Leisure Pool.”

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends at this difficult time.

