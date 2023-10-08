Devastated family pay tribute to ‘loving’ mum who died at Perth pool

The devastated family of a 71-year-old woman who died after taking ill at Perth Leisure Pool have paid tribute.

Jennifer Little, 71, passed away at the Glasgow Road facility on Friday morning.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, Jennifer’s family said: “We are understandably devastated by her loss.

“We are still coming to terms with what has happened and would request some privacy at this time.

“Jenny was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many – she will leave a very large gap in our lives.

“We would also like to thank Perth Leisure Centre for their care and assistance at what must have also been a difficult time for them.”

Retiree Jennifer was born in Perth and had lived in the city for all her life.

Live Active Leisure offer condolences

As a mark of respect, the pool remained closed on Friday.

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that a customer has died after taking unwell at Perth Leisure Pool.”

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends at this difficult time.