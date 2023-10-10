12 key questions to Perth and Kinross Council on flood chaos

Twelve key questions have been put to the leader of Perth and Kinross Council after the region was battered by flooding.

The council claimed a “rapid and near unprecedented rise” in the River Tay’s water level prevented it from closing the North Inch floodgates until Sunday, after rain had already battered the city.

A weather warning was in place two days prior and other nearby floodgates had been closed earlier.

The area was subsequently flooded, including a number of nearby properties.

An investigation into the incident is being held.

In a letter to council leader Grant Laing, Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has asked for an explanation as to why the North Inch gate was not shut but the South Inch gate was closed on the announcement of a weather warning.

12 questions put to Perth and Kinross Council

The questions are:

Was the failure to close the floodgates on the North Inch a deliberate decision?

2. If so, what was the reasoning for not closing these floodgates when there had been for days an amber weather warning from the Met Office?

3. If this was an oversight, who within the council was responsible for this, and what action is being taken?

4. The council closed the floodgates on the South Inch on Friday. Why was the decision taken not to also close the gates on the North Inch at the same time? Who took this decision?

5. Were the river levels being monitored on Saturday with the awareness that the floodgates to the North Inch were open and would require to be closed at short notice? If not, why not?

6. When did the council first become aware that river water was approaching the open flood gates on the North Inch? At that point, what action was taken?

7. When it became clear that the North Inch was flooding due to the failure to close the floodgates, what action was taken to alert householders in Charlotte Place, Rose Terrace and Barossa Place? Were they issued with sandbags or any other protective materials?

8. What compensation will now be paid to those who have suffered flood damage?

9. The council’s social media posts on Sunday blamed Sepa for not advising the council of the flood warning in time to allow the North Inch gates to be closed. These posts were subsequently deleted. Why?

10. Bell’s Sports Centre is currently closed due to flooding damage. Is there any indication as to when this will reopen to the public?

11. Will there be any refund for those who have booked exercise and sports classes at Bell’s Sports Centre which have had to be cancelled?

12. What protocols have been put in place to ensure that there can never be a repetition of the events we saw this weekend?

Council review into flooding

Council leader Mr Laing did not respond to the questions, but a spokesperson said on Monday: “We understand the fears and concerns residents have over the impact on their homes and there has been a co-ordinated effort by Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Council officers to visit homes likely to be affected to offer support and make welfare checks.

“Our officers are also out visiting homes in Barossa Place and Rose Terrace to ask what assistance may be needed to help clear up any properties affected by flooding.

“The SNP administration has also requested of officers a review of the Flood Protection Scheme and this is now under way.”