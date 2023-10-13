110 new homes for Bridge of Earn, despite local protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

110 new homes for Bridge of Earn, despite local protests

Councillors approved a bid for more housing in Bridge of Earn, but residents fear for schools and health services

By Kathryn Anderson
Artists impression of Bridge of Earn housing site
Scotia Homes says the new housing will be an asset to Bridge of Earn. Image: Scotia Homes.

More than 100 new homes will be built in Bridge of Earn, despite concerns about the impact of additional housing on healthcare and schools.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved an application from Scotia Homes for a site southwest of Kintillo Cemetery.

Permission for 110 homes has been granted. The scheme will include 83 properties for the open market and 27 affordable homes.

However, Earn Community Council chairman John Bruce was among those raising the alarm about the scale and impact of the scheme.

He said: “Initially this was to be a site for 55 houses.”

Map showing layout of Bridge of Earn housing.
The layout for the new housing in Bridge of Earn. Image: Scotia Homes.

Mr Bruce questioned the choice of access route and the proposed location of the electricity substation.

He also raised concerns about the lack of school places locally.

Mr Bruce said: “We have the Oudenarde development to the east on which – if 100 more houses are built – a new school will be built. But here we don’t have this requirement.

“And yet primary infants aged five are being bussed away from their local community to schools in Perth because of the lack of schooling in Dunbarney.”

Objector Gavin Lindsay echoed these concerns.

“Bussing primary age children to Perth is tearing the social fabric of our village apart,” he said.

Oudenarde housing development beside M90 at Bridge of Earn.
The Oudenarde development is also boosting housing numbers in Bridge of Earn.

He also pointed to the impact on medical provision.

It comes after the Bridge of Earn GP surgery closed suddenly in 2019.

Work on Bridge of Earn housing set to start next year

Councillors were assured “no children” from the Scotia Homes development would be denied entry to their local school.

Planning officer Sean Panton said: “The children from this development will go to Dunbarney Primary School.

“In Bridge of Earn there are two different catchments and it’s essentially the M90 that divides it.

“East of that is Oudenarde and there is no school built there yet so they are bussed to Perth and west of that is Dunbarney.

“Dunbarney is at capacity and that is why we have sought an education contribution of £426,030.”

Artist impression of Scotia Homes' Bridge of Earn housing development
Scotia says the Bridge of Earn development will provide new housing for families. Image Scotia Homes.

Roger Laird, Planning and Strategic Land Manager at Scotia Homes, welcomed the committee’s decision.

He said: “The now approved plans encompass a range of one, two, three and four- bedroom houses, designed to accommodate prospective buyers of all levels of the market.

“The development will create substantial inward investment to the area as well as creating employment opportunities and support apprenticeship roles during the construction phase.”

Work is due to start next year with a completion target of 2027.

More from Perth & Kinross

Exterior of Perth and Kinross Council's offices at Pullar House in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council could buy Pullar House office as £3.2M a year lease…
Families will flock to events in Courier country. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
11 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year
The bus Stop outside Dalgleish House, High Street, Errol was vandalised. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Councillor fears 'pattern of behaviour' after Perthshire bus shelters vandalised
Vandal & Co in Perth.
Future unclear for Perth's Vandal & Co as restaurant emptied out
Perth flooding
Perth flooding: Council slammed after 'brutal' Sepa response shows warning timeline
Perth car dealership fire
Police at fire-hit Perth car showroom for second day running
A contraflow system will be in place on the A90 between Dundee and Perth near Inchture
Contraflow and lane closures on A90 between Perth and Dundee due to roadworks
A view of Perth City Chambers
Perth and Kinross Council asks: What unpaid work should criminals do?
A contraflow system will be in place. Image: Google Street View
Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driving Picture shows; Gordon Cuthbert. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 12/10/2023
Van driver nearly crashed into pedestrian while fleeing Perth shopkeeper

Conversation