Perth flooding: Council slammed after ‘brutal’ Sepa response shows warning timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth flooding: Council slammed after ‘brutal’ Sepa response shows warning timeline

Perth and Kinross Council has been accused of making a "shameless attempt" to shift blame for failing to close floodgates in the North Inch area.

By Alasdair Clark
Perth flooding
Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser has hit out at the council's response. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A war of words has broken out after flooding in the North Inch area of Perth, with the council accused of a “shameless attempt at blame displacement”.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser hit out at a statement from Perth and Kinross council chief Barbara Renton.

She had claimed the council had worked with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and only learnt of an increase in waterflow on Saturday evening, 90 minutes before high tide, leaving the council unable to safely close the floodgates.

But in a response described by Mr Fraser as “brutal”, Sepa said the adverse weather was forecast “well in advance” and that the local authority had been warned of potential flooding on Wednesday October 4 and throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Council ‘failed to act appropriately’ to Perth flood warnings

Scottish Conservative politician Mr Fraser says it shows that the council “failed to act appropriately” to Sepa’s warnings.

He said: “This is a brutal statement from Sepa on the Perth flooding, effectively throwing Perth and Kinross Council under the bus after they shamelessly tried to shift blame for their failure to close the North Inch floodgates.

“Last weekend the council’s initial public statements firmly put responsibility on Sepa for not notifying them in time of rising flood waters.

“But, as the statement from Sepa makes clear, the council were continually updated on the risk throughout Saturday and Sunday.”

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Murdo Fraser. Image: DC Thomson

The MSP has sent 12 questions to council leader Grant Laing, saying constituents impacted by the flooding deserve to answers rather “blame shifting”.

Several locals described how their homes and businesses had been destroyed.

Local Airbnb owners Derek Swan and his wife Sarah said their ground floor rental property had been devastated.

Elsewhere, shocking footage also showed the extent of the damage at inside the city’s Bell’s sports centre.

SNP councillor Mr Grant is yet to respond to Mr Fraser’s questions.

He added: “The reputation of the council with local people has never been lower, and they need to start restoring it by being upfront about what when wrong last weekend.”

What did Sepa say in response to Perth and Kinross Council?

Lin Bunten, Sepa’s acting chief executive, said: “As with any severe weather event, our teams at Sepa worked around the clock with public partners to prepare for significant flooding impacts over the weekend.

“We monitored rainfall and river levels 24/7, issuing and updating alerts and warnings as required. This event was forecast well in advance and was well responded to across the country.

“Sepa began warning public partners, including Perth and Kinross Council, of potential flooding on Wednesday 4th October in our daily flood guidance statements.

Perth flooding
Perth and Kinross Council suggested they did not have time to close the flood gates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“On Friday 6th October, a flood alert covering the region was issued, an amber weather warning issued by the Met Office for heavy rain was in place, and a major incident was declared by Police Scotland.

“Through Saturday October 7, these messages were updated and repeated with partners.

“In addition to this, on Sunday October 8 at 6.34am, a local flood warning for the specific area was issued, several hours before the flooding impacts occurred.

“A full debrief with partners will take place in due course, as is standard practice.

“In the meantime, Sepa remains fully committed to helping communities and responders plan and prepare for future flood events.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth car dealership fire
Police at fire-hit Perth car showroom for second day running
A contraflow system will be in place on the A90 between Dundee and Perth near Inchture
Contraflow and lane closures on A90 between Perth and Dundee due to roadworks
A view of Perth City Chambers
Perth and Kinross Council asks: What unpaid work should criminals do?
Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser has hit out at the council's response. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee
Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser has hit out at the council's response. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Van driver nearly crashed into pedestrian while fleeing Perth shopkeeper
The North Inch flooded.
Perth residents' fury as council chief tries to shift blame for flooding devastation
4
Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser has hit out at the council's response. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kinross friends Ben and Shelagh prove family is what you make it
Aerial photo showing site of alleged unauthorised work at Taymouth Castle
Taymouth Castle tycoons' 'regret' after satellite images reveal planning breach
Perth's Kenneth Stewart, 72, running his 21st Loch Ness Marathon.
Perth man, 72, to keep running despite being rushed to hospital after 121st marathon
Fire crews tackle fire at Cameron Motors in Perth on Thursday.
Director of fire-hit Perth car dealership hopes to reopen 'as soon as possible'

Conversation