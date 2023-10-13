Perth and Kinross Council leader finally breaks silence on flooding fiasco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council leader finally breaks silence on flooding fiasco

Grant Laing apologised to those who were impacted by flooding at the weekend.

By Chloe Burrell
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing has broken his silence on the flooding chaos.
Grant Laing has finally broken his silence on flooding. Image: DC Thomson

The leader of Perth and Kinross Council has broken his silence five days after the region was battered by flooding at the weekend.

Councillor Grant Laing apologised to those impacted by the wild weather that led to controversy erupting over the failure to close a floodgate in time at the North Inch,

That decision has prompted a war of words, with the council and Sepa apparently at odds over the timeline of events from Wednesday through to Sunday.

Mr Laing also said his thoughts are with the family of Struan Robertson, the 77-year-old Strathtay landowner swept away in the River Tay as he attempted to clear a clogged hydro-powered device on his Perthshire estate.

Council leader breaks silence on flooding

He said: “I understand how upsetting last weekend’s flooding was for many people across Perth and Kinross.

“My thoughts are with the family of Struan Robertson as the search for him continues.

“With regards to flooding in Perth, I am sorry for the experiences many suffered over the weekend.

“It is important that we have a complete picture of events as they unfolded and we have directed officers to review all of the decisions and actions taken over the weekend.

“The initial findings will be considered by the Scrutiny and Performance Committee in early November to determine whether there are areas which require a more focussed and in-depth review.

Flooding at the North Inch in Perth.
The floodgates at the North Inch were not closed in time to prevent flooding. Image: Supplied

“There will be as many Scrutiny Committee meetings on this topic as necessary until we are confident we have a complete picture of the events and decisions last week.

“Until then, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“It is important we establish the facts of what happened over the weekend and all the contributory factors that led to flooding in Perth and elsewhere in Perth and Kinross.”

The incident has led to a local authority probe, with Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser accusing the council of trying to shift the blame.

Addressing Sepa statement

Mr Fraser has also branded a Sepa response to one of several council statements as “brutal”, with the organisation telling Perth and Kinross chiefs the adverse weather was forecast “well in advance” of the downpour.

In response to Sepa, Mr Laing added: “Along with other elected members in Perth and Kinross, the SNP administration wishes to consider all the facts and communications between different agencies regarding the flood response over the relevant timeframe.

Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
Bell’s Sports Centre on the North Inch was closed due to flooding. Image: Supplied

“These, and the decisions made by officers, will be looked at by the Scrutiny and Performance Committee of Perth and Kinross Council, which is the most appropriate forum for these different factors to be properly considered.

“The aim of this will be to ensure residents they can be confident in the way all the agencies involved deal with similar incidents in the future so there is no repeat of the flooding we saw.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Footage shows the extent of the flooding in Dalguise, Perthshire
Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Perthshire village Dalguise
Map showing Meigle housing scheme location
'Cultural vandalism' claim as 100 homes approved for Perthshire Iron Age site
Exterior of Perth and Kinross Council's offices at Pullar House in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council could buy Pullar House office as £3.2M a year lease…
Artists impression of Bridge of Earn housing site
110 new homes for Bridge of Earn despite local protests
Families will flock to events in Courier country. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
11 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year
The bus Stop outside Dalgleish House, High Street, Errol was vandalised. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Councillor fears 'pattern of behaviour' after Perthshire bus shelters vandalised
Vandal & Co in Perth.
Future unclear for Perth's Vandal & Co as restaurant emptied out
Perth flooding
Perth flooding: Council slammed after 'brutal' Sepa response shows warning timeline
Perth car dealership fire
Police at fire-hit Perth car showroom for second day running
A contraflow system will be in place on the A90 between Dundee and Perth near Inchture
Contraflow and lane closures on A90 between Perth and Dundee due to roadworks

Conversation