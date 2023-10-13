Perth and Kinross Council leader finally breaks silence on flooding fiasco

The leader of Perth and Kinross Council has broken his silence five days after the region was battered by flooding at the weekend.

Councillor Grant Laing apologised to those impacted by the wild weather that led to controversy erupting over the failure to close a floodgate in time at the North Inch,

That decision has prompted a war of words, with the council and Sepa apparently at odds over the timeline of events from Wednesday through to Sunday.

Mr Laing also said his thoughts are with the family of Struan Robertson, the 77-year-old Strathtay landowner swept away in the River Tay as he attempted to clear a clogged hydro-powered device on his Perthshire estate.

Council leader breaks silence on flooding

He said: “I understand how upsetting last weekend’s flooding was for many people across Perth and Kinross.

“My thoughts are with the family of Struan Robertson as the search for him continues.

“With regards to flooding in Perth, I am sorry for the experiences many suffered over the weekend.

“It is important that we have a complete picture of events as they unfolded and we have directed officers to review all of the decisions and actions taken over the weekend.

“The initial findings will be considered by the Scrutiny and Performance Committee in early November to determine whether there are areas which require a more focussed and in-depth review.

“There will be as many Scrutiny Committee meetings on this topic as necessary until we are confident we have a complete picture of the events and decisions last week.

“Until then, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“It is important we establish the facts of what happened over the weekend and all the contributory factors that led to flooding in Perth and elsewhere in Perth and Kinross.”

The incident has led to a local authority probe, with Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser accusing the council of trying to shift the blame.

Addressing Sepa statement

Mr Fraser has also branded a Sepa response to one of several council statements as “brutal”, with the organisation telling Perth and Kinross chiefs the adverse weather was forecast “well in advance” of the downpour.

In response to Sepa, Mr Laing added: “Along with other elected members in Perth and Kinross, the SNP administration wishes to consider all the facts and communications between different agencies regarding the flood response over the relevant timeframe.

“These, and the decisions made by officers, will be looked at by the Scrutiny and Performance Committee of Perth and Kinross Council, which is the most appropriate forum for these different factors to be properly considered.

“The aim of this will be to ensure residents they can be confident in the way all the agencies involved deal with similar incidents in the future so there is no repeat of the flooding we saw.”