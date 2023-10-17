Perth city centre pharmacy offers 24-hour access to prescriptions at new site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth city centre pharmacy offers 24-hour access to prescriptions at new site

The owner of the chemist hopes the new site will help them deliver a better service.

By Kieran Webster
The 24 hour-a-day dispenser at Browns Pharmacy on Perth's High Street.
The 24 hour-a-day dispenser at Browns Pharmacy on Perth's High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Browns Pharmacy in Perth has moved along the High Street into the old Specsavers store.

The new shop opened last week, and the family-run business owner hopes the bigger premises will bring a better service to their patients and make them more prominent on the High Street.

This new store includes a 24-hour prescription collection point.

Browns Pharmacy moves to ‘better space’ on Perth High Street

Gordon Brown, who owns the business, told The Courier: “We’ve been in the old branch across the road for nearly 20 years.

“It is a better premises for us, it’s got a better space that’s allowed us to put in some new automation.

“We’ve installed a 24-hour patient collection point here and that’s quite a new thing for the High Street.

“It allows patients the convenience of picking up their prescriptions 24 hours a day.

“The building has been refitted top to bottom and it’s quite exciting for the staff and hopefully it will give us extra consultation space as well.

“We’ve got plenty of space now for chatting to patients about medicine and it gives us more space to do things like our flu vaccination program which will be starting shortly.”

The new Browns Pharmacy on Perth's High Street
Browns Pharmacy Healthcare has moved to the old Specsavers site on Perth’s High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Browns is a family business and has been operating in Perth since 1893 and has another branch on North Methven Street.

According to Gordon, customers and staff have settled into the move across the road.

The old High Street branch.
The old High Street branch in May. Image: Google Street View

He added: “We had a very soft opening as we wanted to get in first and make sure everything was in order.

“It’s gone very smoothly and we’ve had positive feedback from our patients which is excellent.

“We’ve created a better site for everyone and the staff, while it’s always a lot of work to move, have settled in really quickly – it’s very positive.

“Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been invested – the entire property was gutted back to its bricks.

“It’s a big investment but I’m happy to do it and keep the relationship with the patients we have and develop it over the years to come.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The Court House, Kinross
Kinross restaurant set for relaunch after scrapping popular pizzas
Babs Somerville accepting a bouquet from Balhousie Rumbling Bridge care home manager Morag Shea
Kinross-shire care home worker bids farewell to 'second family' after 36 years of kindness
Friarton Bridge near Perth.
'Crazy' traffic on M90 Friarton Bridge after roadworks begin
Country Food Trust chief executive SJ Hunt holding food pouch.
House of Bruar supporting foodbanks - one pheasant curry at a time
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside
Christopher Black and son James wait to cross Bute Drive, North Muirton.
Blanket 20mph limit proposed for Perth's North Muirton
Balhousie Street in Perth.
Perth Airbnb superhost tells council why 'stunning' holiday let should be allowed
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker from Perth caught after A9 blow-out
Courier-Alasdair Clark- Carron Lodge Fire- CR0028194- St Andrews-Picture shows: Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews which firefighters spent 12 hours on scene yesterday battling a blaze which has left it as a burnt out shell. 13/05/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after 'unique and abnormal' trial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub

Conversation