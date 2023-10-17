Perth city centre pharmacy offers 24-hour access to prescriptions at new site

Browns Pharmacy in Perth has moved along the High Street into the old Specsavers store.

The new shop opened last week, and the family-run business owner hopes the bigger premises will bring a better service to their patients and make them more prominent on the High Street.

This new store includes a 24-hour prescription collection point.

Gordon Brown, who owns the business, told The Courier: “We’ve been in the old branch across the road for nearly 20 years.

“It is a better premises for us, it’s got a better space that’s allowed us to put in some new automation.

“We’ve installed a 24-hour patient collection point here and that’s quite a new thing for the High Street.

“It allows patients the convenience of picking up their prescriptions 24 hours a day.

“The building has been refitted top to bottom and it’s quite exciting for the staff and hopefully it will give us extra consultation space as well.

“We’ve got plenty of space now for chatting to patients about medicine and it gives us more space to do things like our flu vaccination program which will be starting shortly.”

Browns is a family business and has been operating in Perth since 1893 and has another branch on North Methven Street.

According to Gordon, customers and staff have settled into the move across the road.

He added: “We had a very soft opening as we wanted to get in first and make sure everything was in order.

“It’s gone very smoothly and we’ve had positive feedback from our patients which is excellent.

“We’ve created a better site for everyone and the staff, while it’s always a lot of work to move, have settled in really quickly – it’s very positive.

“Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been invested – the entire property was gutted back to its bricks.

“It’s a big investment but I’m happy to do it and keep the relationship with the patients we have and develop it over the years to come.”