End of era as Princess Poppy suddenly retires from Perth toy shop

Popular figure Princess Poppy has suddenly retired from her spot outside a Perth toy shop.

The figure, which was loaned to the Fun Junction Toy Shop by toy manufacturer Playmobil, has greeted customers at the Old High Street shop since 2017.

However, earlier in the week, Princess Poppy, left her spot and retired – to be replaced by a new character.

Owner Karen Christie told The Courier: “We’ve had her since 2017 on loan from Playmobil – a company that makes little plastic toys.

“They lend you things like this – we’ve always kept Poppy outside the shop, although we’re technically not supposed to as she’s a plastic princess.

“But we kept her outside as the children can go and get photos with her and hug her when they’re walking past.

“She’s been a feature for the six and a half years she’s been there and developed a wee character for herself.

“People always look for the princess – they’d ask where she was if we didn’t put her out and she’s known in this part.

“We weren’t given much notice – which is fair enough – and he told us it was time for her to retire.

“It’s a bit sad because it happened so quick – it would’ve been nice to have had a party for her, but she had to go when the man came.

“She was a real character.”

Mum’s annual picture of Princess Poppy

Danielle Cruickshank says she is sad to see the Playmobil figure go.

Every year she takes a picture of her children Scarlet, 9, and Kayla, 5, with Poppy to measure their development.

“My children have really enjoyed having Princess Poppy outside the Toy Junction for pictures,” she said.

“They get so excited.

“It’s fab for our yearly photo to show how much my children have grown in height.”

Pirate Pete: All aboard!

However, despite the loss of Poppy, customers such as Danielle can look forward to being greeted by a new pirate character at the Perth city centre shop.

Despite not having an official name yet, customers have suggested he be called Pete.

Karen, who has run the business for 20 years, added: “It’s early days yet, but our new pirate has had a good response on social media.

“Pirate Pete is running at the minute, but we’ll be giving people some more time to come up with more names.

“Children will like him – it looks like he’s got some muscles.

“He’ll have his personality and we’ll develop his story.”