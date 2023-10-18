End of era as Princess Poppy suddenly retires from Perth toy shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
End of era as Princess Poppy suddenly retires from Perth toy shop

There wasn't even enough time to hold a party for the popular Perth character.

By Kieran Webster
Sales assistant, Suzanne Fogg, standing with Princess Poppy
Sales assistant, Suzanne Fogg, with Princess Poppy. Image: Fun Junction Toy Shop

Popular figure Princess Poppy has suddenly retired from her spot outside a Perth toy shop.

The figure, which was loaned to the Fun Junction Toy Shop by toy manufacturer Playmobil, has greeted customers at the Old High Street shop since 2017.

However, earlier in the week, Princess Poppy, left her spot and retired – to be replaced by a new character.

Princess Poppy outside the shop
Princess Poppy outside the store on Old High Street. Image: Fun Junction Toy Shop

Owner Karen Christie told The Courier: “We’ve had her since 2017 on loan from Playmobil – a company that makes little plastic toys.

“They lend you things like this – we’ve always kept Poppy outside the shop, although we’re technically not supposed to as she’s a plastic princess.

“But we kept her outside as the children can go and get photos with her and hug her when they’re walking past.

“She’s been a feature for the six and a half years she’s been there and developed a wee character for herself.

“People always look for the princess – they’d ask where she was if we didn’t put her out and she’s known in this part.

Suzanne Fogg next to the new pirate character.
A new pirate character will replace Princess Poppy. Image: Fun Junction Toy Shop

“We weren’t given much notice – which is fair enough – and he told us it was time for her to retire.

“It’s a bit sad because it happened so quick – it would’ve been nice to have had a party for her, but she had to go when the man came.

“She was a real character.”

Mum’s annual picture of Princess Poppy

Danielle Cruickshank says she is sad to see the Playmobil figure go.

Every year she takes a picture of her children Scarlet, 9, and Kayla, 5, with Poppy to measure their development.

Danielle Cruickshank's children Kayla and Scarlet with Princess Poppy outside Fun Junction Toy Shop on Old High Street, Perth
Kayla and Scarlet with Princess Poppy. Image: Danielle Cruickshank

“My children have really enjoyed having Princess Poppy outside the Toy Junction for pictures,” she said.

“They get so excited.

“It’s fab for our yearly photo to show how much my children have grown in height.”

Pirate Pete: All aboard!

However, despite the loss of Poppy, customers such as Danielle can look forward to being greeted by a new pirate character at the Perth city centre shop.

Despite not having an official name yet, customers have suggested he be called Pete.

Karen, who has run the business for 20 years, added: “It’s early days yet, but our new pirate has had a good response on social media.

“Pirate Pete is running at the minute, but we’ll be giving people some more time to come up with more names.

“Children will like him – it looks like he’s got some muscles.

“He’ll have his personality and we’ll develop his story.”

