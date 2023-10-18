Perth’s Queens Bridge to close ahead of Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Queens Bridge to close ahead of Storm Babet

Floodgates will be installed on the bridge on Thursday morning.

By Kieran Webster
Workers installing floodgates on the Queens Bridge in Perth.
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Flooding across Perth. Picture shows; Flooding. Perth. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 08/10/2023

The Queens Bridge in Perth is to close as the council prepares for Storm Babet.

Drivers and pedestrians will not be able to use the bridge after 9.30am on Thursday as floodgates are installed.

Perth and Kinross Council have not confirmed when the bridge will reopen but will monitor the situation ahead of the amber warning for heavy rain.

Perth and Kinross Council prepares for Storm Babet

The council apologised for the early closure but said it was necessary to install the gates before the worst of the weather hit – with a yellow warning for wind also in force on Thursday.

Conditions will be monitored throughout the storm and the bridge will be reopened when safe to do so.

All other floodgates in the city are closed and will remain so until the storm has passed.

High water at the River Tay in Perth
The River Tay at Perth’s Queen’s Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper

The preparation comes less than a fortnight after Perthshire suffered heavy rainfall and flooding.

The local authority faced criticism after it failed to close floodgates on the North Inch.

Meanwhile, in Angus, schools are to shut early on Thursday and all day on Friday after the region was issued a rare red weather warning for heavy rain.

