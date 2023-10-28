The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Kinross

Planning a visit to Kinross?

Maybe you should be.

The Perthshire burgh boasts beautiful scenery, interesting tourist destinations and the enchanting Loch Leven.

It is also a food lover’s haven, with a range of high quality eateries serving local produce to choose from.

Here are some of the top picks for food and drink if you’re spending the day in Kinross.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Get your day started on the right foot – or with the right food – with a visit to The Court House.

The venue, conveniently located on the High Street, offers a wide range of breakfast and brunch options.

Whether you fancy something sweet or savoury, the team here have you covered.

Address: 21-25 High St, Kinross, KY13 8AW

If you like your breakfast with a view, then Loch Leven’s Larder is the place for you.

This award-winning cafe overlooks the stunning Loch Leven.

Situated on a family-run vegetable farm, it uses many of the plants grown on its own land.

If paying a visit, be sure to check out its farm shop too.

Address: Loch Leven’s Larder/Channel Farm, Kinross KY13 9HD

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Nothing beats coffee and cake.

If you agree, then No 98 on Kinross High Street is definitely worth a visit.

This lovely café offers a wide range of rich and indulgent home bakes, as well as amazing coffee.

It also sells plenty of savoury options, so feel free to stay for lunch too!

Address: 98 High St, Kinross KY13 8AJ

Also situated on Kinross High Street is Unorthodox Roasters – the cosiest of all cosy coffee shops.

The café offers a range of delicious homemade cakes, as well as beautiful coffee and other hot drinks.

It even sells Japanese-inspired homeware, coffee-flavoured chocolate and ground coffee – ideal if you need to pick up any gifts.

Address: Unorthodox Roasters, 129 High St, Kinross, KY13 8AQ

Lunch

12pm-3pm

If you need a hearty meal to warm you up after a morning of exploring, then stop at Le Jardin for lunch.

This award-winning restaurant just outside Kinross is popular with locals and visitors alike.

And for good reason.

With home-made soup, creamy macaroni, chicken supreme and crunchy salads on offer – there is something to suit everyone.

Address: Le Jardin Café, Kinross, KY13 0NQ

If you’re in the mood for traditional wood-fired pizza, check out La Casanova on the High Street.

The pizzeria only offers takeaway, but there are benches outside you where you can sit on a dry day.

It’s also just a 10-minute walk from pretty picnic spots Kirkgate Park and Loch Leven.

You can also grab an ice cream, milkshake or tango blast for dessert.

Address: 121 High St, Kinross, KY13 8AQ

Afternoon snack

3pm to 6pm

Avoid the afternoon slump with a trip to Avant Garde on the High Street.

This popular café offers everything from crepes and waffles to classic home baking, accompanied by teas and coffees.

Choose from a range of seating in the friendly joint, including deep sofas and cosy corner tables.

Address: 55 High St, Kinross, KY13 8AA

For those who enjoy afternoon tea, Heaven Scent in the nearby town of Milnathort is well worth a visit.

As well as afternoon tea, this thoroughly Instagrammable coffee shop offers a wide range of brunch, lunch and sweet options.

Just a five minute drive from Kinross, it also caters to a range of vegan and gluten free needs.

Address: 19 South St, Milnathort, Kinross, KY13 9XA

Dinner

6pm-8pm

Just five minutes outside of Kinross is The Balgedie Toll Tavern – a classic country pub offering delicious food.

It has two restaurant seating areas, one upstairs and one downstairs in the main bar, plus a small snug bar.

With low ceilings, oak beams and stone walls, this Kinross-shire venue is warm and welcoming.

Dishes include steak pie, beer-battered haddock, vegetarian Thai style red curry and mince ‘n’ tatties.

Address: Wester Balgedie, Kinross, KY13 9HE

For a slightly more formal dining experience, The Grouse & Claret is a great option.

Here you can enjoy the taste of fresh local produce with an Oriental twist.

Surrounded by a large garden overlooking the Lomond and Ochil Hills, this popular venue is also extremely relaxing.

Address: Heatheryford, Kinross, KY13 0NQ

Drinks

8pm to late

When it comes to drinks, The Kirklands Hotel on Kinross High Street is a great option.

The hotel’s relaxing bar and lounge offers tempting cocktails as well as Scottish gins and local craft beers.

It is the perfect place to savour a post dinner drink.

Address: 20 High St, Kinross, KY13 8AN

Similarly, the Muirs Inn is a lovely spot to enjoy a beverage in the evening.

All are welcome at the venue’s friendly bar, which offers a range of tasty tipples.

There’s also a TV and darts, if you’re in need of a little entertainment.

Address: Shire, 49 Muirs, Kinross, KY13 8AU