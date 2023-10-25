Police probe after man exposes himself in Auchterarder park

Police have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself at a park in Auchterarder.

The incident happened in the Perthshire village’s Dunlop Park on Monday at around 2pm.

Officers have confirmed they have received the report and are carrying out investigations.

Police have since been spotted in the area, checking CCTV cameras on the nearby High Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man exposing himself in Dunlop Park, Auchterarder, at around 2pm on Monday, October 23.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”