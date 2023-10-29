Thieves target golf facilities in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thieves target golf facilities in Perth and Kinross

The incidents at Noah’s Ark Golf Centre and Kinross Golf Club are being probed by police.

By James Simpson
Noah's Ark Golf Centre.
Noah's Ark Golf Centre.

A large quantity of golf equipment has been stolen after thieves targeted two golf facilities in Perth and Kinross.

Police are investigating incidents at Noah’s Ark Golf Centre and the Kinross Golf Club, which took place earlier this week.

Two men tried to force entry to Noah’s Ark Golf Centre, at Newhouse Farm, on Wednesday evening.

The venue, which includes mini golf and a golf equipment store was targeted at around 9pm.

Officers said nothing was taken as they tried to trace the suspects.

One man is described as being white and was seen wearing a navy/black jacket, woolly hat.

The second suspect was wearing all-black clothing and a woolly hat.

Kinross Golf Club at Beeches Park suffered a break-in overnight on Thursday.

A large quantity of golf equipment was stolen though no details were released on the nature of the equipment.

Inquiries into both incidents remain ongoing, with police not ruling out that they are connected.

Anyone with any information for either location is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0640.

