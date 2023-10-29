Thieves target golf facilities in Perth and Kinross

A large quantity of golf equipment has been stolen after thieves targeted two golf facilities in Perth and Kinross.

Police are investigating incidents at Noah’s Ark Golf Centre and the Kinross Golf Club, which took place earlier this week.

Two men tried to force entry to Noah’s Ark Golf Centre, at Newhouse Farm, on Wednesday evening.

The venue, which includes mini golf and a golf equipment store was targeted at around 9pm.

Officers said nothing was taken as they tried to trace the suspects.

One man is described as being white and was seen wearing a navy/black jacket, woolly hat.

The second suspect was wearing all-black clothing and a woolly hat.

Kinross Golf Club at Beeches Park suffered a break-in overnight on Thursday.

A large quantity of golf equipment was stolen though no details were released on the nature of the equipment.

Inquiries into both incidents remain ongoing, with police not ruling out that they are connected.

Anyone with any information for either location is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0640.