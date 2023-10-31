Pitlochry Airbnb wins council approval – after two years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry Airbnb wins council approval – after two years in business

The Pitlochry flat has a five-star rating on Airbnb, but until recently it didn't have the council's permission to operate

By Kathryn Anderson
First floor flat above sweet shop on Atholl Street, Pitlochry
The Pitlochry flat is popular with users on Airbnb and Booking.com. Image: Local democracy reporter.

Councillors have agreed to let a Pitlochry landlord run a five-star holiday let from a flat in the town.

It comes after a retrospective application for the business was rejected by another group of councillors.

The first floor flat on Pitlochry’s Atholl Road has been used as a short-term let since 2021.

It has a five star rating on Airbnb and a 9.5/10 on Booking.com.

The owner made a successful appeal to Perth and Kinross Council, arguing that a similar property had been permitted nearby.

In her appeal to the Local Review Body, the applicant said it was “literally almost identical to mine in description, location and intent – just a few doors down from my property”.

Atholl Road, Pitlochry
The Airbnb is on Pitlochry’s popular Atholl Road. Image: Bill Boaden/Creative Commons.

The two-bedroomed flat has a dedicated street entrance door on Rie-Achan Road.

Perth and Kinross Council refused a retrospective application for planning consent in July 2023.

There is a shortage of affordable housing in the Perthshire tourist town. And planners said there was no “demonstrable local economic benefit” to outweigh “the loss of such a mainstream housing unit”.

Planners also said the retrospective change of use “fails to contribute positively to the area in which it is located”.

Panel divided on Pitlochry Airbnb

SNP councillor Grant Stewart urged colleagues to reject the appeal when the Local Review Body met.

He said: “This was built as a house. And we know there are shortages of houses in certain areas of Perthshire.

“This would be taking away stock that people could use with sustainable travel – buses and a train station close at hand too.”

Councillor Grant Stewart
Councillor Grant Stewart opposed the Pitlochry Airbnb bid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, Conservative councillor Bob Brawn said: “I would suggest a temporary approval of five years so we can then review where we stand after that with regards short-terms lets and control areas.

“We’ll have some more information on statistics by that time.”

Fellow Conservative councillor David Illingworth agreed. He said: “We just don’t know that if this application was refused it would lead to more housing in the very very stretched local housing market.”

The councillors voted by two votes to one to grant temporary approval for five years.

