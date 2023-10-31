Search for person at River Tay near Perth resumes

A search for a person by the River Tay near Perth has resumed.

Emergency services were called to the area near the Sleepless Inch wastewater treatment works on Monday due to concern for a person.

A police helicopter was seen scouring the banks of the river, to the east of Perth.

The search was called off late on Monday night but has resumed on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Monday we received a report of concern for a person near to the Elcho Castle area of Perth.

“Emergency services attended and searches were carried out in the area.

“Searches have resumed today.”

Firefighters, coastguard rescue teams and an RNLI lifeboat crew from Broughty Ferry have also assisted in the search.