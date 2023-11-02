Pitlochry fiddle genius left 65 unfinished instruments for pals to complete in his honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry fiddle genius left 65 unfinished instruments for pals to complete in his honour

Ian Ross was one of the most gifted fiddle makers of his generation and now friends are ensuring his name is heard far and wide.

By Morag Lindsay
Ian Ross, next to one of his fiddles.
Ian Ross was an exceptional fiddle maker.

Ian Ross never sought the limelight in life. But now friends are making sure the Perthshire eccentric is finally receiving the recognition he deserved.

Because Ian Ross was one of the best kept secrets of the fiddle music world.

His hand-made violins and other instruments were much prized. And many rising stars started out on fiddles gifted to them by the Pitlochry master.

When he died earlier this year, his tiny flat contained a treasure trove – dozens of instruments in various stages of completion.

And now pals have taken on the task of finishing his final masterpieces and showcasing them to a wider audience.

Ian Ross photobooth picture. He is smoking a roll up cigarette and has wild frizzy hair.
Fiddle-maker Ian Ross in his heyday.

Musicians Helen Wright and her husband Tim got to know Ian well over the years, and were huge admirers of his work.

The couple will host a display of his instruments at their violin shop in Edinburgh this weekend.

A number of top fiddlers will also be playing and sharing their memories of Ian’s quiet genius.

Helen said Ian was “just the most inspiring, exciting, unique character.”

“He was not a natural salesperson,” she added.

Helen and Tim Wright.
Helen and Tim Wright are celebrating the memory of their friend Ian Ross. Image: Helen Wright.

“He was very quiet about what he did. But so many fiddlers have Ian Ross instruments. He basically gave them to them so they’d have something nice to play.

“He was one of life’s true originals.”

Ian Ross aimed for fiddle perfection

The 10 pieces going on display – a cello, three violas and six violins – are among more than 65 works-in-progress which Helen and Tim took on after their friend’s death.

That was typical of Ian, says Helen.

“Finishing things wasn’t what excited him,” she said.

“By the time he started putting an instrument together, he had almost lost interest. He was already thinking about the next one.”

Ian Ross fiddle from the rear.
One of Ian Ross’s fiddles. Image: Helen Wright.

His pieces were often modelled on instruments by the great Italian makers, such as Stradivari. And his goal was perfection. Nothing less.

“When we went to his flat, there were bits of cellos with no varnish, three hurdy-gurdies, just stuff everywhere,” she added.

“For most people, it would have been much more than a lifetime’s work. But this was just what Ian was working on at that point.”

Fiddle was not Ian Ross’s first choice

Ian started out as a mandolin player while he was working as a gardener in Edinburgh in the 1960s.

When he lost the tip of a finger in an accident, he decided to take up the fiddle.

He was a favourite at Sandy Bell’s, an Edinburgh sessions pub that was at the centre of the folk revival in the 1960s and 70s.

One night, he dropped his fiddle and it broke. So he decided he had better learn how to fix it.

Ian Ross working on a fiddle in his studio in later life.
Ian Ross hard at work on another fiddle. Image: Helen Wright.

He went to Wales to study as a violin maker, and soon became obsessed.

“I think he was born in 1944 and he became a bit of a recluse in later life, especially after Covid,” said Helen.

“He lived in a tiny flat in Pitlochry with a washing line hung across the ceiling for his instruments.

“We’d spend hours chatting. He loved instruments and was so knowledgeable.”

Rising stars playing in honour

The 10 instruments were finished by the shop’s restorer Guillaume Sabatier.

They will be on display at Tim Wright Fine Violins, Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh, from November 3 to 5.

A number of Perthshire musicians are travelling to the capital to honour Ian. They include trad world rising stars Ryan Young and Kirstie McGlanachan.

Ian is buried in Dunkeld, and is fondly remembered closer to home too.

Helen was delighted to see his portrait hanging in the Taybank Hotel, Dunkeld, on a recent visit and his instruments were celebrated at this year’s Niel Gow festival.

