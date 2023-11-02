Pitlochry fiddle genius left 65 unfinished instruments for pals to complete in his honour

Ian Ross never sought the limelight in life. But now friends are making sure the Perthshire eccentric is finally receiving the recognition he deserved.

Because Ian Ross was one of the best kept secrets of the fiddle music world.

His hand-made violins and other instruments were much prized. And many rising stars started out on fiddles gifted to them by the Pitlochry master.

When he died earlier this year, his tiny flat contained a treasure trove – dozens of instruments in various stages of completion.

And now pals have taken on the task of finishing his final masterpieces and showcasing them to a wider audience.

Musicians Helen Wright and her husband Tim got to know Ian well over the years, and were huge admirers of his work.

The couple will host a display of his instruments at their violin shop in Edinburgh this weekend.

A number of top fiddlers will also be playing and sharing their memories of Ian’s quiet genius.

Helen said Ian was “just the most inspiring, exciting, unique character.”

“He was not a natural salesperson,” she added.

“He was very quiet about what he did. But so many fiddlers have Ian Ross instruments. He basically gave them to them so they’d have something nice to play.

“He was one of life’s true originals.”

Ian Ross aimed for fiddle perfection

The 10 pieces going on display – a cello, three violas and six violins – are among more than 65 works-in-progress which Helen and Tim took on after their friend’s death.

That was typical of Ian, says Helen.

“Finishing things wasn’t what excited him,” she said.

“By the time he started putting an instrument together, he had almost lost interest. He was already thinking about the next one.”

His pieces were often modelled on instruments by the great Italian makers, such as Stradivari. And his goal was perfection. Nothing less.

“When we went to his flat, there were bits of cellos with no varnish, three hurdy-gurdies, just stuff everywhere,” she added.

“For most people, it would have been much more than a lifetime’s work. But this was just what Ian was working on at that point.”

Fiddle was not Ian Ross’s first choice

Ian started out as a mandolin player while he was working as a gardener in Edinburgh in the 1960s.

When he lost the tip of a finger in an accident, he decided to take up the fiddle.

He was a favourite at Sandy Bell’s, an Edinburgh sessions pub that was at the centre of the folk revival in the 1960s and 70s.

One night, he dropped his fiddle and it broke. So he decided he had better learn how to fix it.

He went to Wales to study as a violin maker, and soon became obsessed.

“I think he was born in 1944 and he became a bit of a recluse in later life, especially after Covid,” said Helen.

“He lived in a tiny flat in Pitlochry with a washing line hung across the ceiling for his instruments.

“We’d spend hours chatting. He loved instruments and was so knowledgeable.”

Rising stars playing in honour

The 10 instruments were finished by the shop’s restorer Guillaume Sabatier.

They will be on display at Tim Wright Fine Violins, Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh, from November 3 to 5.

A number of Perthshire musicians are travelling to the capital to honour Ian. They include trad world rising stars Ryan Young and Kirstie McGlanachan.

Ian is buried in Dunkeld, and is fondly remembered closer to home too.

Helen was delighted to see his portrait hanging in the Taybank Hotel, Dunkeld, on a recent visit and his instruments were celebrated at this year’s Niel Gow festival.