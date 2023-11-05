Popular Perthshire Airbnb could be forced to close after failing to secure planning permission

A highly rated Perthshire Airbnb could be forced to close after the council refused to grant it retrospective planning permission.

Jan Birse has been running the holiday home on Aberfeldy’s Burnside since July 2021.

But changes in laws regarding short-term meant that despite Ms Birse running the £128-a-night Airbnb since 2021, she had to apply for planning permission to keep it running.

The council found it to have an “unacceptable” effect on the local surroundings.

Airbnb will have an ‘Unacceptable impact’

The findings report, produced by Perth and Kinross Council, said the Airbnb would bring “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area”.

It also raised concerns about the “loss of residential accommodation where such loss is not outweighed by demonstrable local economic benefits”.

It said: “Short-term let accommodation adversely impacts on the amenity of neighbouring residents and the short-term let use is not compatible with the amenity and character of the surrounding predominantly residential area.”

The plans also received one objection which cited “noise pollution” as a concern for the Airbnb.

The flat is described as being recently refurbished, with two good-sized bedrooms, a private driveway and a five-minute walk from the centre of Aberfeldy.

It currently has 4.99 stars out of five from 81 reviews left by guests on Airbnb.

A review from last month states: “Beautiful, cosy and well-equipped flat, tastefully decorated with comfortable beds.

“Immaculately clean, loads of fresh towels and ample kitchenware.

“Perfect location for exploring Aberfeldy and surrounding area and a two-minute walk to the town centre.

“It’s a lovely wee town with lots to do and this flat was a perfect base. Speedy and helpful communication with host Jan.”

‘The stay was perfect’

Another added: “The stay was perfect all round.

“Jan always answered quickly and gave interesting tips for things to do/hikes in the region.

“The apartment is beautifully furnished and has everything you need.”

If an appeal is either unsuccessful or not lodged, Ms Birse will need to stop running the holiday let – which is still taking bookings – as an Airbnb.

The Courier has been unable to reach Ms Birse for comment.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a man was left frustrated after his bid to run a Pitlochry flat as a short-term let was also refused.