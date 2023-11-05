Popular Perthshire Airbnb could be forced to close after failing to secure planning permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Popular Perthshire Airbnb could be forced to close after failing to secure planning permission

Ms Birse has been running the flat as a short-term let since July 2021.

By Kieran Webster
The Airbnb on Aberfeldy's Burnside
The Airbnb is on Burnside in Aberfeldy. Image: Google Street View.

A highly rated Perthshire Airbnb could be forced to close after the council refused to grant it retrospective planning permission.

Jan Birse has been running the holiday home on Aberfeldy’s Burnside since July 2021.

But changes in laws regarding short-term meant that despite Ms Birse running the £128-a-night Airbnb since 2021, she had to apply for planning permission to keep it running.

The council found it to have an “unacceptable” effect on the local surroundings.

Airbnb will have an ‘Unacceptable impact’

The findings report, produced by Perth and Kinross Council, said the Airbnb would bring “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area”.

It also raised concerns about the “loss of residential accommodation where such loss is not outweighed by demonstrable local economic benefits”.

It said: “Short-term let accommodation adversely impacts on the amenity of neighbouring residents and the short-term let use is not compatible with the amenity and character of the surrounding predominantly residential area.”

The plans also received one objection which cited “noise pollution” as a concern for the Airbnb.

The Aberfeldy flat's online listing.
The Aberfeldy flat’s online listing. Image: Airbnb

The flat is described as being recently refurbished, with two good-sized bedrooms, a private driveway and a five-minute walk from the centre of Aberfeldy.

It currently has 4.99 stars out of five from 81 reviews left by guests on Airbnb.

A review from last month states: “Beautiful, cosy and well-equipped flat, tastefully decorated with comfortable beds.

“Immaculately clean, loads of fresh towels and ample kitchenware.

“Perfect location for exploring Aberfeldy and surrounding area and a two-minute walk to the town centre.

“It’s a lovely wee town with lots to do and this flat was a perfect base. Speedy and helpful communication with host Jan.”

‘The stay was perfect’

Another added: “The stay was perfect all round.

“Jan always answered quickly and gave interesting tips for things to do/hikes in the region.

“The apartment is beautifully furnished and has everything you need.”

If an appeal is either unsuccessful or not lodged, Ms Birse will need to stop running the holiday let – which is still taking bookings – as an Airbnb.

The Courier has been unable to reach Ms Birse for comment.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a man was left frustrated after his bid to run a Pitlochry flat as a short-term let was also refused.

More from Perth & Kinross

Jamie McAllister holding a pile of presents.
Perth's 'Father Christmas' launches new appeal after last year's success
Bonfire night and fireworks in Pitlochry. Image: Marieke McBean
Best pictures as Pitlochry fireworks display goes with a bang
To go with story by Kieran Webster. Tribute song to be released for 'inspirational' Perth musician Gavin Munro Picture shows; Gavin Munro. Perth. Supplied by Stuart Blance Date; Unknown
Tribute song written for 'inspirational' Perth singer Gavin Munro
Rachel Borthwick is fighting cancer for a fourth time
Wife of St Johnstone star Graham Carey opens up on fourth cancer fight
The roadworks causing long delays on the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Controversial roadworks on A9 near Dunkeld to resume until Christmas
Calum, Jane, Brodie and Connor MacLellan at Taste Perthshire.
How Taste Perthshire family members run their business without falling out
Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Pete Wishart MP in July at public meeting to discuss Taymouth Castle concerns. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Reaction in full as Taymouth Castle tycoons hold talks with Kenmore residents
Kenmore Hotel and village shop timeline revealed as Taymouth tycoons meet locals
Diversity at Perth and Kinross Foodbank with project manager Lori Hughes (left) and volunteer Lynn-Marie Neil.
Dance act Diversity visit Perth foodbank ahead of Fair City show

Conversation