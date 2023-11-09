Bertha Park primary school denied Scottish Governnment funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bertha Park primary school denied Scottish Governnment funding

Perth and Kinross Council had asked Holyrood to stump up half the cost of the planned new primary school in the Bertha Park area of Perth

By Kathryn Anderson
Road sign pointing to Bertha Park, Perth
Council bosses say they'll fund the new Bertha Park primary school themselves. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council has been refused Scottish Government funding to build a new primary school at Bertha Park in Perth.

The council had sought half the cost of the project from Holyrood’s Learning Estate Investment Programme.

Councillors were told this week that the bid had been rejected.

However, officials believe the £24 million committed by the council will still be enough to provide the new school.

Head of business and resources Greg Boland said the Bertha Park bid met all the initial criteria but it was unsuccessful due to limited funding in the Scottish Government budget.

John Swinney MSP next to a plaque commemorating the opening of Bertha Park High School in 2020.
John Swinney MSP at the official opening of Bertha Park High School in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He told the property sub-committee: “Obviously with inflation in projects across the country only 10 councils have been successful.

“Unfortunately Perth and Kinross Council was not one of them.”

Bertha Park primary school coincides with major housebuilding

Planning permission has been granted for the new school to educate up to 434 pupils in 14 classrooms.

Building work is scheduled to start in December 2024. The school is due to open in August 2026.

Over the next decade 2,512 houses are expected to be built in the area. These are likely to generate an estimated 678 primary school pupils.

Bertha Park High School opened to pupils in August 2019.

The council has already received Scottish Government funding for the construction of Perth’s Riverside Primary and the £80.2 million rebuild of Perth High School.

