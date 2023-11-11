Meet the retired nurse from Perthshire showing younger runners a clean pair of heels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Meet the retired nurse from Perthshire showing younger runners a clean pair of heels

Lesley Richardson, 72, only started running five years ago and now there's no stopping her.

By Morag Lindsay
Lesley and Lawrence Richardson, both with arms outstretched and covered with medals from shoulder to wrist
Runner Lesley Richardson and husband Lawrence with just some of her medals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Until she reached the age of 67, the thought of going for a run had never crossed Lesley Richardson’s mind.

Then the retired nurse from Almondbank heard about the ‘couch to 5k’ movement, which encourages novices to get moving.

Lesley tried it, loved it, and now – five years on – she is running a half-marathon every month and picking up medals right, left and centre.

She has become a stalwart of the Perth parkrun.

And now she has persuaded husband Lawrence, 76, and older neighbours to get their running shoes on too.

Lesley and Lawrence Richardson at their kitchen table with a pile of medals in front of them.
Lesley Richardson has persuaded husband Lawrence to become a runner too . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lesley says she’s fitter, healthier and happier than she’s felt in years.

And she’s passionate about encouraging others to take up running.

“It’s never too late,” she told The Courier.

“It does you good to prove to yourself that you can do things like this.”

Summer of success

Lesley has accumulated a growing pile of medals over the last five years.

Her most recent silverware came from last weekend’s Chilli Trail Race in Auchterarder when she and Lawrence both triumphed in the male and female veteran sections.

Close up of a large collection of running medals belonging to Lesley Richardson
Just some of Lesley Richardson’s medal haul. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Victory over the gruelling 10k cross country course gave her a hat trick after she excelled at the Auchterarder Running Festival in September.

She was first female home in her category in the 10k run on the Saturday.

Undaunted, she went back on the Sunday and won her age group in the half-marathon too.

Lesley’s growing medal haul includes runs all over the UK.

And her biggest challenge to date will be the Loch Ness marathon next year. Her son is signing her up for it for her birthday present.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for the former spinal unit and Marie Curie nurse.

Lesley Richardson holding running shoes
Runner Lesley Richardson and her trusty trainers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I remember thinking ”I’ll just try this couch to 5k thing they’re all talking about’,” she said.

“That first time I could hardly get to the top of the wee brae outside our house. I thought ‘this isn’t for me, this is awful’.

“But then I kept going and it all just progressed from there.”

Parkrun and personal challenges

When she’s not scooping prizes, Lesley likes to tick off personal challenges.

Three triangular shaped medals from the Auchterarder running festival, which join together to create a circle
Lesley’s hat trick of medals from Auchterarder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She’s made it her goal to run a half-marathon every month, following a 13-mile route on the roads around her home.

And she has been looking forward to the weekly parkrun resuming in Perth this weekend, following the flooding which rendered the route out of bounds for several weeks.

“I’m a volunteer marshall,” she said.

“It’s a very social thing, and it’s amazing the people you meet. People will be just walking past and I’ll say ‘why don’t you join in?’

“I’ve managed to get a few older people to start running. My neighbour is 84 and registered blind and I’ve got her at it now too.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Brothers in Arms: Bill Stirling (left) and David Stirling in 1940. Image: Gavin Mortimer
Was Perthshire-born army officer the 'real brains' behind the wartime SAS?
Three stylish Perth residents talked us through their outfits. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Street style: Six best looks from Perth city centre
Councillor Caroline Shiers, Murdo Fraser MSP, Stephen Kerr and Councillor Bob Brawn with a Save Our Loos banner outside the public toilet block in Blairgowrie
'Save our loos' petition launched to block Perthshire public toilets closures
Simon and Chrissie Fairclough, of Persie Distillery.
Perthshire distillery among cream of the crop at Scottish Gin Awards
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Late Queen's cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberuthven after a child was hit by a car.
Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Perthshire village
Boney M performing on stage
Boney M and N-Trance to star in Perth's Christmas lights switch-on 2023
Aberfeldy Premier convenience store with post office sign and post boxes outside.
Fears for future of Aberfeldy Post Office as shop move plans emerge
The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth's Hospital Street.
Perth shop says 'thank you' to locals after plea for customers 'brings so many…
Scottish Water objectors Gordon and Linda Low and Ian Pilmer at the bottom of Church Brae, Glenfarg, a steep narrow street which leads to the water treatment works.
'Build it in Fife': Perthshire villagers' horror at Scottish Water expansion bid

Conversation