Search for missing 77-year-old Perthshire woman who left home ‘on foot’

A search is under way for a 77-year-old Perthshire woman who is thought to have left her home on foot.

Pauline Alston was last seen at her home in Pitcairngreen, north-west of Perth, at around 5pm on Sunday.

Police have described her as being 5ft 4in tall and of slim build with short, grey hair.

Pauline also wears glasses.

Police say it is not known which direction she may have headed after leaving her home but she would have been on foot.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pauline any time after 5pm is asked to call 101 urgently, quoting reference 1160 of Monday November 13.