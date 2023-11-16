Woman’s bumper ripped off at Perth car park dubbed ‘worst in Britain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman’s bumper ripped off at Perth car park dubbed ‘worst in Britain’

More than 150 people have signed Louise Paterson's petition calling for urgent action at the car park.

By Kieran Webster
Louise Paterson holding parts of her car's bumper
Louise Paterson's car suffered damage due to the car park. Image: Phil Hannah

A woman has started a petition against a Perth car park branded the “worst in Britain”.

Louise Paterson, from Scone, was left angry after a speed bump and pothole combination ripped off her bumper at St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Sunday night’s incident has left her black BMW with damage valued to be at least £100 and has put her off using the car park again.

Louise hopes to receive compensation from the car park’s owner after it responded to her complaint.

However, she still wants the car park repaired so it does not happen again.

The bumper of Louise's car wedged into a speed bump.
The bumper of Louise’s car ended up lodged in a speed bump. Image: Supplied

She has started a petition to persuade the owner to fix the issues at the car park. This has gained more than 150 signatures.

The 36-year-old told The Courier: “I’ve driven through the car park loads of times and I’ve thought it’s an absolute shambles.

“There is a problem with the road surfacing and it’s getting worse fast.

“My front wheel had gone into a pothole but I hadn’t seen it as it was dark and I was watching for cars as I tried getting out of a junction.

‘It happened twice’

“As I went to come up from that, my bumper got caught in a speed ramp.

“I heard scraping but just thought it was my car scraping on the bump.

“So I got out and had a look and went ‘oh my god’ – I was frantic.

Louise Paterson.
Louise wants to see improvements made to the car park. Image: Phil Hannah.

“I got back in my car to find my bumper – at first I couldn’t find it but as I got closer it was wedged in the speed bump.

“I lined up my car for evidence to show the issue that caused the damage – but I went into the pothole again and it took off the other side.

“It happened twice.”

‘Worst car park in Britain’

While Louise is looking for compensation for the damage, she also wants to ensure action is taken to improve the car park.

She claims she will not back down even if the owner coughs up.

The catering assistant added: “People at the scene were telling me it’s the worst car park in Britain.

“If everyone moaned to the company, something would have to be done.

The car park.
Wider projects are to take place at the car park in 2024. Image: Phil Hannah

“Maybe in their defence the company is oblivious – they might not know how bad it is.

“I did the petition because I wanted to be able to look at the numbers and tell them this is how many people agree with me about the car park.

“It’s not even about me – it’s about the potential accidents that might happen.”

MSP ‘aware’ of car park problems

Local MSP, John Swinney, has also waded into the row.

He said: “I am aware of the issues facing motorists parking at St Catherine’s Retail Park and I am raising this matter directly with the car park operator.

“It is vital that those visiting the retail park are able to do so free from the risk of any damage to their vehicle.

“To that end, I am hopeful that meaningful steps can be taken to improve the quality of the car park in the very near future.”

A spokesperson for St Catherine’s Retail Park said: “Health and safety across the park is paramount and any concerns raised with us are dealt with as a priority.”

Elsewhere in Perth, locals and councillors were unhappy after Perth and Kinross Council changed the South Inch Car Park to pay and display.

Wider projects at the retail park are understood to be planned for 2024.

Conversation