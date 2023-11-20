Moira, 74, hands over popular Perth takeaway after 28 years in charge

A Perth woman has cooked her final meal after 28 years in charge of a popular city takeaway.

Moira Harper, 74, is hanging up her apron at the Weigh-In, where she has cooked and served tens of thousands of customers.

She is handing over the business to former Bank of Scotland employee Jamie Irvine, 37.

The Weigh-In, situated at the corner of Princes Street and South William Street, is open from 7am to 2pm seven days a week.

Moira said: “I opened up in 1995 and, although I am now retiring, I’m around if Jamie needs me.

“I think we were the first takeaway in Perth with a hatch and folk said it would never last. Well, 28 years later it is still going strong.

“Some of the folk who came 28 years ago are still coming.”

Perth takeaway Weigh-In to change hands

Among the strange requests Moira has had was from a customer who asked if she could sell a painting for him.

“I tried but, unfortunately, no one bought it,” she added.

Jamie said: “This is an exciting new venture for me. It’s something different and I am looking forward to the future at the Weigh-In.”

The business’s name stems from when it used to house a weighbridge for heavy vehicles.