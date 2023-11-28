Perth to observe ‘Chico Time’ as X-Factor star joins Christmas lights line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth to observe ‘Chico Time’ as X-Factor star joins Christmas lights line-up

The singer has been announced alongside a number of additional acts.

By Kieran Webster
Chico
Chico performing previously in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

X-Factor star Chico Slimani will join the line-up for Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The 52-year-old, who reached the quarter-finals of X-Factor and is known for his hit single ‘It’s Chico Time’, joins 90s dance act N-Trance and legendary Belgian band Boney M.

TV presenter Claire Sweeney will host the event on Saturday, alongside Chico.

They will all feature on Tay Street’s main stage, with the action kicking off from 2pm.

Joining these acts on the main stage will be Unison Anthems, Beats of Brazil, Last Orders, Ska Britannia and One Night of Elvis.

Entertainment will also be spread out over two more stages on Horsecross Plaza and King Edward Street between noon and 5pm.

The family Christmas stage on Horecross Plazza will host acts including Demi McMahon, Julie Young Dance, Fair City Baton Twirlers and The McAndrew Sisters.

Loryn Cura of the McAndrews Sisters.
Loryn Cura of The McAndrews Sisters sits with Paddington Bear at a previous year’s switch-on. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Boney M performing on stage
Boney M will be coming to Perth. Image: Shutterstock/977_ReX_977

Horsecross Plaza will also house Santa’s grotto, as he makes his trip down from the North Pole.

Meanwhile, the community stage on King Edward Street will feature local acts such as Dylan Sclater, Pirrie Performing Arts, RG Dance Studio, Jollity Express, Jamie Age, Perth Pipe Band, Michael Law, Letham Majorettes, JGN Dance Attic and Longstay

More entertainment and parades are also planned for the festive weekend.

More information on the events this weekend can be found here.

Christmas in Perth ‘magical’

Perth and Kinross Lord Provost Xander McDade said: ”Christmas is always magical in Perth.

“With the cost of living putting pressure on household budgets, I’m delighted that we can bring some joy to families and friends by offering free family fun in Perth.

“The new Christmas Plaza, with the community stage, will be extra special with local acts providing Christmas entertainment and the new Perth Museum which opens in Spring 2024, providing a beautiful, illuminated backdrop to the Christmas Plaza.

Entertainment will be free for all, however, amusement rides and products from stalls will not.

Anyone looking to attend the celebrations will also be able to make the most of free buses throughout Perth and Kinross in the runup to Christmas.

Conversation