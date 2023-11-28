Perth to observe ‘Chico Time’ as X-Factor star joins Christmas lights line-up

X-Factor star Chico Slimani will join the line-up for Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The 52-year-old, who reached the quarter-finals of X-Factor and is known for his hit single ‘It’s Chico Time’, joins 90s dance act N-Trance and legendary Belgian band Boney M.

TV presenter Claire Sweeney will host the event on Saturday, alongside Chico.

They will all feature on Tay Street’s main stage, with the action kicking off from 2pm.

Joining these acts on the main stage will be Unison Anthems, Beats of Brazil, Last Orders, Ska Britannia and One Night of Elvis.

Entertainment will also be spread out over two more stages on Horsecross Plaza and King Edward Street between noon and 5pm.

The family Christmas stage on Horecross Plazza will host acts including Demi McMahon, Julie Young Dance, Fair City Baton Twirlers and The McAndrew Sisters.

Horsecross Plaza will also house Santa’s grotto, as he makes his trip down from the North Pole.

Meanwhile, the community stage on King Edward Street will feature local acts such as Dylan Sclater, Pirrie Performing Arts, RG Dance Studio, Jollity Express, Jamie Age, Perth Pipe Band, Michael Law, Letham Majorettes, JGN Dance Attic and Longstay

More entertainment and parades are also planned for the festive weekend.

More information on the events this weekend can be found here.

Christmas in Perth ‘magical’

Perth and Kinross Lord Provost Xander McDade said: ”Christmas is always magical in Perth.

“With the cost of living putting pressure on household budgets, I’m delighted that we can bring some joy to families and friends by offering free family fun in Perth.

“The new Christmas Plaza, with the community stage, will be extra special with local acts providing Christmas entertainment and the new Perth Museum which opens in Spring 2024, providing a beautiful, illuminated backdrop to the Christmas Plaza.

Entertainment will be free for all, however, amusement rides and products from stalls will not.

Anyone looking to attend the celebrations will also be able to make the most of free buses throughout Perth and Kinross in the runup to Christmas.