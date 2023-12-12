Perth Airbnb bid set for approval despite fears it will ‘open floodgates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Airbnb bid set for approval despite fears it will ‘open floodgates’

Neighbours say the Airbnb flat in Perth's South Street is already proving a nuisance

By Morag Lindsay
View of 3 South Street, Perth, where proposed Airbnb flat is located
The Airbnb bid for South Street, Perth, will be decided by councillors, due to the high number of objections. Image: Google Street View.

Councillors are being urged to approve another Airbnb in Perth city centre, despite fears it will “open the floodgates” for more.

The ground floor flat at Fiscal’s House, 3 South Street, has been used as a short-term let since last June.

The owner has now made a retrospective change of use application to Perth and Kinross Council.

It will be decided by the planning committee, due to the high number of objections.

Neighbours say they have already experienced “nuisance and security issues”.

Another said approving the application would “open the floodgates” for similar Airbnb bids and reduce the number of homes available for Perth residents.

3 South Street, Perth, exterior. A two storey Georgian-style building close to the River Tay.
Residents say Airbnb flats are harming Perth’s housing market. Image: Google Street View.

However, planners are recommending councillors approve the bid when they meet on Wednesday.

They insist the city centre can accommodate more short-term lets.

And they say the busy nature of South Street means the premises is unlikely to cause too much of a disturbance.

Airbnb business ‘good for Perth economy’

In a supporting statement to planners, the applicant’s agent says she goes to great lengths to be a good neighbour. This includes meeting all guests personally and going over the house rules with them.

It says: “The applicant manages the property herself. She only takes bookings through Airbnb, allows no instant bookings, and vets all guests, looking at their previous reviews.

It goes on: “She has declined guests if she is not happy with their previous reviews… She also makes it clear that all guests should respect the amenity of the neighbours, as they would in their own homes.”

Airbnb logo on mobile phone
Perth and Kinross is seeing a growing number of Airbnb applications. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The statement says the intention is to accommodate tourists staying for up to a week, or professional people working in the area.

“Many of the guests are from overseas, and are visiting tourist attractions, and using
local restaurants and shops,” it adds.

“They bring valuable income to Scotland.”

A report to Wednesday’s planning committee meeting says: “The high turnover of guests both to date and in future is likely higher than typical private rented or owner-occupied accommodation, and this can have an impact on noise and disturbance to neighbours.

“However, in this instance, the application site’s city centre location with its mix of uses, the fact that South Street is one of the busier city centre streets in terms of vehicle movements and associated noise, and the close proximity of the flat entrance to the main building entrance door is such that the levels of activity associated with short term let accommodation do not adversely impact the amenity or character of the area.”

