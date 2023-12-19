Red faces at wrong spelling on new Perth school sign

Council bosses have been told they “must try harder” after parents noticed a spelling mistake on a sign outside Perth’s newest school.

Perth and Kinross Council has accepted the blunder.

It says workers are due to replace the notice outside Riverside Primary on Wednesday.

The sign directs visitors to park via Argyle Road rather than Argyll Road.

One resident shared an image of the error on Facebook and said: “The new school is amazing but Perth and Kinross Council you could have at least checked the spelling of ARGYLL Road.”

Another said: “A school that can’t spell their address properly, says it all.”

The £16.5 million Riverside Primary School opened to pupils in June this year, bringing together youngsters from North Muirton and Balhousie primaries.

It is understood the original sign was damaged not long after it was installed.

It was then replaced with this second sign, on Uist Place, complete with spelling error.

Perth and Kinross Council said it was taking steps to remedy the Riverside Primary mistake.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a replacement sign at Riverside Primary School contained a spelling error.

“The school highlighted this to our contractor on Monday and a new sign correctly spelling Argyll Road will be installed on Wednesday.”