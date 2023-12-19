Red faces at wrong spelling on new Perth school sign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Red faces at wrong spelling on new Perth school sign

Residents pointed out the mistake on the sign for visitors to Riverside Primary in Perth

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Sign for Riverside Primary with wrong spelling of Argyll Road.
The Riverside Primary School sign got a Perth street name wrong. Image: DC Thomson

Council bosses have been told they “must try harder” after parents noticed a spelling mistake on a sign outside Perth’s newest school.

Perth and Kinross Council has accepted the blunder.

It says workers are due to replace the notice outside Riverside Primary on Wednesday.

The sign directs visitors to park via Argyle Road rather than Argyll Road.

One resident shared an image of the error on Facebook and said: “The new school is amazing but Perth and Kinross Council you could have at least checked the spelling of ARGYLL Road.”

Street sign which reads 'Argyll Road'. near Riverside Primary School, Perth
The road leading to Riverside Primary School in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Another said: “A school that can’t spell their address properly, says it all.”

The £16.5 million Riverside Primary School opened to pupils in June this year, bringing together youngsters from North Muirton and Balhousie primaries.

It is understood the original sign was damaged not long after it was installed.

It was then replaced with this second sign, on Uist Place, complete with spelling error.

Riverside Primary exterior
Riverside Primary is Perth’s newest school. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council said it was taking steps to remedy the Riverside Primary mistake.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a replacement sign at Riverside Primary School contained a spelling error.

“The school highlighted this to our contractor on Monday and a new sign correctly spelling Argyll Road will be installed on Wednesday.”

Conversation