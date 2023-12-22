How Perth’s Christmas window countdown became a light in the darkness

Perth residents are counting down to Christmas in their own inimitable style.

The Craigie and Moncreiffe Advent Window Walk has been bringing dozens of locals out onto the streets each evening in a glowing display of community and creativity.

Volunteers take it in turns to decorate and unveil a window at their homes in the two neighbourhoods throughout December.

Like a real-life advent calendar, a different address is selected every day from December 1-25.

The occupants’ creations – featuring everything from nativity scenes to the Grinch – are then lit up at the stroke of 6.30pm every evening.

Organisers send out a message in advance to let locals know whose home to head to.

And then, just like magic, a crowd assembles for the switch-on – and the hospitality and chat that follows.

It has also become a Boxing Day tradition to walk around all 25 addresses, making for a very sociable Christmas.

Craigie at Christmas – a time for memories and meetings

Jaime Lidstone has helped organise the Craigie and Moncreiffe Advent Window Walk since its launch in 2019.

She says it’s become a much-loved local tradition – with fans following on Facebook from as far afield as Australia.

“We average about 50 people a night at each window,” said Jaime.

“There might be some carol singing. There’s always a big countdown to the lights going on. And then people tend to stay and talk outside for about half an hour.

“There’s always a chocolate. Often there’s mince pies, mulled wine, tea and juice… One of the houses put on vol-au-vents and a Vienetta this year, so there were a lot of memories that night,” she added.

“It’s just become a lovely way to meet people over the month.”

Uniting community through dark days

Some properties have become must-see destinations.

Others are switching on for the first time in 2023.

Jaime’s house is being lit on Christmas day this year, and she’s giving nothing away at this stage.

Designs range from the simple to the elaborate.

But – as with all the best activities – it’s the taking part that counts.

“It’s just a lovely chance to see people express themselves in a wee window,” said Jaime.

“There’s no pressure to come up with a masterpiece, although some people do. But there’s so much creativity that goes into every one.”

It’s also a wonderful way to bring the Craigie and Moncreiffe community together during the darkest days of the winter.

“You see people you haven’t seen all year, you meet people you didn’t know, it might take you down streets you’ve never been down before,” said Jaime.

“Families love it, but it’s also really nice for people who are on their own.

“If you’re a single adult, it’s a great reason to come out of the house and find a bit of community.”