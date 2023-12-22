How Perth’s Christmas window countdown became a light in the darkness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

How Perth’s Christmas window countdown became a light in the darkness

The Craigie and Moncreiffe Advent Window Walk is now a highlight of the year for locals

By Morag Lindsay
Two young children in warm coat and Christmas jumper outside an illuminated window with a Jack Frost design in the Craigie area of Perth.
Libby, 9, and Eddie, 7, Gow enjoyed the Christmas festivities in Craigie this week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Perth residents are counting down to Christmas in their own inimitable style.

The Craigie and Moncreiffe Advent Window Walk has been bringing dozens of locals out onto the streets each evening in a glowing display of community and creativity.

Volunteers take it in turns to decorate and unveil a window at their homes in the two neighbourhoods throughout December.

Illumniated bat window with traditional nativity and star display in the Craigie area of Perth
A stunning Christmas display on the Craigie and Moncreiffe advent window trail. Image: Jaime Lidstone/Facebook.
Window in the Craigie area of Perthnshowing the Grinch character, the words ho ho ho and the letter 13.
The Grinch got in on the act on day 13. Image: Jaime Lidstone/Facebook.

Like a real-life advent calendar, a different address is selected every day from December 1-25.

The occupants’ creations – featuring everything from nativity scenes to the Grinch – are then lit up at the stroke of 6.30pm every evening.

Organisers send out a message in advance to let locals know whose home to head to.

And then, just like magic, a crowd assembles for the switch-on – and the hospitality and chat that follows.

Crowd of families standing outside address in the Craigie area of Perth waiting for the window display to be illuminated
A crowd assembles for the unveiling on December 20. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A young boy Robbie Martin, 11, with Labradors Morlich and Jura outside a house with illuminated window and group of onlookers
Robbie Martin, 11, with pets Morlich and Jura at Wednesday night’s pre-Christmas gathering in Craigie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It has also become a Boxing Day tradition to walk around all 25 addresses, making for a very sociable Christmas.

Craigie at Christmas – a time for memories and meetings

Jaime Lidstone has helped organise the Craigie and Moncreiffe Advent Window Walk since its launch in 2019.

She says it’s become a much-loved local tradition – with fans following on Facebook from as far afield as Australia.

Woman in woollen elf style hat talking to two men as part of a crowd of onlookers in Wilson street, Craigie
Happy faces during Wednesday’s big reveal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jaime Lidstone and Charlotte Gunnion standing in front of a window with a Jack Frost theme
Jaime Lidstone and Craigie Christmas window designer Charlotte Gunnion. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We average about 50 people a night at each window,” said Jaime.

“There might be some carol singing. There’s always a big countdown to the lights going on. And then people tend to stay and talk outside for about half an hour.

“There’s always a chocolate. Often there’s mince pies, mulled wine, tea and juice… One of the houses put on vol-au-vents and a Vienetta this year, so there were a lot of memories that night,” she added.

Two women in hats and an older gentleman in a flat cap talking outside one of the windows
The Craigie and Moncreiffe Advent Window Walk makes for a very sociable Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s just become a lovely way to meet people over the month.”

Uniting community through dark days

Some properties have become must-see destinations.

Others are switching on for the first time in 2023.

Charlotte, Jack, 3, and Ross Gunnion smiling outside their window in the Craigie area of Perth
Charlotte, Jack, 3, and Ross Gunnion decorated their Wilson Street window as part of the Craigie Christmas celebrations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jaime’s house is being lit on Christmas day this year, and she’s giving nothing away at this stage.

Designs range from the simple to the elaborate.

But – as with all the best activities – it’s the taking part that counts.

Illuminated window with design based on Christmas TV Times cover
Memories of Craigie Christmas past on December 17. Image: Jaime Lidstone/Facebook.

“It’s just a lovely chance to see people express themselves in a wee window,” said Jaime.

“There’s no pressure to come up with a masterpiece, although some people do. But there’s so much creativity that goes into every one.”

It’s also a wonderful way to bring the Craigie and Moncreiffe community together during the darkest days of the winter.

“You see people you haven’t seen all year, you meet people you didn’t know, it might take you down streets you’ve never been down before,” said Jaime.

“Families love it, but it’s also really nice for people who are on their own.

“If you’re a single adult, it’s a great reason to come out of the house and find a bit of community.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault and threats at Riverside Primary School Picture shows; Nicola and Alexander Johnstone. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/12/2023
Couple admit violent run-in at £16.5m Perth school’s grand opening
RTC A90 Kinfauns
A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to crash involving HGV and car
The former Auto Services Perth unit where Pizza Hut has applied to take over.
Pizza Hut mounts bid to make a return to Perth
Andrew McDougall tore a hole in his windpipe while stifling a sneeze. Image: Andrew McDougall/British Medical Journal
Perthshire dad recalls moment stifled sneeze tore hole in his windpipe
A977 at Forestmill.
Man, 57, dies after three-car crash between Kinross and Kincardine
The A9 has been closed after a lorry fire near Killiecrankie. Image: Google Maps
Disruption on A9 after lorry fire near Killiecrankie
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
St Johnstone 'appalled' by racist post aimed at player on social media
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Perth military man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Keiran Lamond at home with mum Nicola and best friend George Beattie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mum plans 'special' 18th birthday for Blairgowrie teen nearly killed in horror bike crash

Conversation