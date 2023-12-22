Body found in River Tay during search for missing Perth woman

A body has been found in the River Tay during the search for a missing Perth woman.

Clare Marshall, 64, was reported missing on Monday.

She is believed to have left the Dundee Road area and walked to Moncreiffe Island.

Her disappearance sparked a massive search on the River Tay with police divers, water rescue units and multiple emergency services at the scene.

Clare Marshall: No suspicious circumstances over Perth body find

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, a woman’s body was recovered from the River Tay, near Moncreiffe Island.

“No formal identification has taken place, however, officers believe the woman to be Clare Marshall, who was reported missing from Perth on Monday.

“Officers have informed her family.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”