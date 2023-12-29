Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm Gerrit

The Met Office warning comes with flood alerts already in place.

By Andrew Robson
Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
A car wades through a flooded road in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Residents across Tayside and Fife are facing a fresh weather warning of rain and snow just days after Storm Gerrit battered the region.

The alert covers large parts of Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and northern Fife.

The warning says a period of sleet and snow turning to rain is expected to bring disruption, with a chance of power cuts, travel delays and flooding.

It comes as many areas were flooded on Wednesday after the extreme rainfall brought by Storm Gerrit.

Fresh snow and rain for Tayside and Fife days after Strom Gerrit
The alert covers large parts of Scotland on Saturday. Image: Met Office

The Met Office warning, which runs from 8am till midnight on Saturday, says heavy rain is expected on lower ground with a period of snow across higher ground.

It reads: “Snow accumulations are expected largely above 250-300m, where 5-10 cm may accumulate.

“At lower levels mostly rain is expected with 15-25 mm.

“Although some snow accumulations may occur for a time over northwestern areas, with perhaps 1 to 3 cm in places.”

Fresh warning days after Storm Gerrit

Sepa flood alerts remain in place across the region as rainfall is expected to fall on saturated ground.

Slessor Gardens soaked by the heavy rain during Storm Gerrit.
Slessor Gardens was soaked by the heavy rain during Storm Gerrit. Image: Chris Ferguson

The weather warning comes just days after heavy rain and gale-force winds caused chaos across Tayside and Fife.

Residents in Cupar had to be evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as roads were submerged by floodwater.

High winds toppled trees in Dundee, major roads were closed and a train crashed into a tree in Broughty Ferry.

