Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm Gerrit

Residents across Tayside and Fife are facing a fresh weather warning of rain and snow just days after Storm Gerrit battered the region.

The alert covers large parts of Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and northern Fife.

The warning says a period of sleet and snow turning to rain is expected to bring disruption, with a chance of power cuts, travel delays and flooding.

It comes as many areas were flooded on Wednesday after the extreme rainfall brought by Storm Gerrit.

The Met Office warning, which runs from 8am till midnight on Saturday, says heavy rain is expected on lower ground with a period of snow across higher ground.

It reads: “Snow accumulations are expected largely above 250-300m, where 5-10 cm may accumulate.

“At lower levels mostly rain is expected with 15-25 mm.

“Although some snow accumulations may occur for a time over northwestern areas, with perhaps 1 to 3 cm in places.”

Fresh warning days after Storm Gerrit

Sepa flood alerts remain in place across the region as rainfall is expected to fall on saturated ground.

The weather warning comes just days after heavy rain and gale-force winds caused chaos across Tayside and Fife.

Residents in Cupar had to be evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as roads were submerged by floodwater.

High winds toppled trees in Dundee, major roads were closed and a train crashed into a tree in Broughty Ferry.