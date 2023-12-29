OBE for Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief executive Mike Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

OBE for Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief executive Mike Robinson

Mike Robinson 'deeply honoured' to receive the royal award for services to climate change education.

By Michael Alexander
RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list
RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list

The chief executive of the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) is “deeply honoured” to have been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list.

Mike Robinson, who has a long-standing background as an environmental campaigner, has been awarded the honour for services to climate change education (Perth and Perth and Kinross).

He has held his role with the RSGS since 2008 having worked in the Scottish charity and environment sector for more than 25 years, initially with RSPB, and later with the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.

Reacting to the Honours list announcement, Mike told The Courier: “I am deeply honoured to be awarded this OBE.

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson in based in Perth. Credit: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

“There are so many people who dedicate their working lives to charity, where the main reward is feeling you are making a difference.

“I have volunteered for charities since I was a kid, and worked in the sector for the past 30 years.

“For me, recognition like this is priceless, not just for myself, but for the RSGS team and all of our many partners.

“In all that we do we try to inform, influence and inspire positive change in as constructive a way as possible, and I think that’s why our climate course has proved so popular.

“It’s guiding and empowering people to help them make a difference in their own way and in their own spheres, in what remains the defining issue of our generation.”

What does Mike Robinson do with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society?

The Royal Scottish Geographical Society is a highly regarded educational charity, which promotes greater geographical understanding of people, places and the planet.

In an increasingly interdependent world, and faced with complex environmental and social challenges, it promotes the view that joined-up geographical thinking is needed as never before.

Geography connects people and unites disciplines to help resolve many of the world’s most pressing concerns, from climate change to food systems, from unsustainable transport to health inequalities, from urban design to biodiversity loss.

Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief executive Mike Robinson

As chief executive, Mike Robinson has built a reputation with the RSGS for working across sectors to solve or influence complex problems.

The position the Stirling University graduate and father-of-three holds with the RSGS is equivalent to the one once held by famous polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Mike Robinson also holds voluntary posts

In a voluntary capacity Mike holds a large number of board/advisory roles, mostly in the sphere of environment, education, and human rights, including as founder and chairman of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS).

He also chaired the Scottish Parliament’s short life working group on annual targets and was a leading environmental voice on the First Minister’s 2020 Business Leaders Forum.

Realising there was a lack of understanding of how organisations could respond to climate change, he wrote and launched a Climate Solutions Qualification for businesses and managers in conjunction with Institute of Directors, Edinburgh University’s ECCI and Stirling and Strathclyde University management schools.

This course has been translated into several other languages and has a worldwide take-up, and inspired several other courses.

Mike Robinson with his honorary doctorate scroll from Stirling University which he received in 2022.

Mike’s vision is to get everyone in Scotland on the course.

He holds several other roles including as co-chairman of the independent inquiry Farming for 1.5 Degrees and sits on the ministerial board on agricultural reform (ARIOB) and a number of other national advisory groups.

Mike is active locally too, most recently as chairman of the Perth City Leadership Forum which aims to channel local expertise and initiative, increase collaboration and self-belief in the area, and to drive towards a positive future vision of Perth as the most sustainable small city in Europe.

Mike holds an honorary doctorate from Stirling University, three honorary fellowships (Scottish Environment Link, Royal Canadian Geographical Society, RSA) and several awards for his services to the environment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Perth train station.
Train services to Perth resume after earlier landslide
Baby Jesus in St John's Kirk nativity scene.
Prayers answered as stolen Baby Jesus figure mysteriously returns to Perth nativity scene
Sewage and silt on a path near South Inch, Perth.
Walkers warned to stay off popular shortcut to Perth city centre due to suspected…
Dinner lady Leisa Dick in the Pitlochry High School dining hall. The other hald of the image shows vehicles stuck on the A9 during Storm Gerrit.
Storm Gerrit: Pitlochry janitor and dinner ladies open school for stranded A9 bus OAPs
Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Nongmay Buncharoen leaning over a chair inside the Mae Ping Thai restaurant after it was flooded.
Storm Gerrit: Flooded Perth restaurant blames blocked drain in council car park
Large hole in stonework of Bridge of Cally
Storm Gerrit: Flood water smashes through Perthshire bridge again
Kennet Michie standing outside his house in Feus Road, Perth.
Storm Gerrit: Perth residents' despair at motorists 'moving cones' to drive on closed road

Conversation