Perth nightclub responds to ‘banned list’ circulating on social media

The Courier has seen an unverified list of 140 people allegedly banned from the premises.

By Chloe Burrell
Loft Nightclub in Perth.
A 'banned list' for Loft Nightclub and Ice Factory has been circulating on social media. Image: Facebook

A Perth nightclub has responded after it emerged that a ‘banned list’ is circulating on social media.

An unverified list seen by The Courier shows the names and photographs of more than 140 people apparently banned from Loft Nightclub and Ice Factory.

With each person’s name is a reason – such as court convictions – for appearing on the blacklist.

Management for the two venues say they are uncertain whether or not the document is “real or fake”.

They also revealed Police Scotland are investigating the matter.

‘Banned list’ for Perth nightclub circulating on social media

A post on Facebook said: “We, the management of Ice Factory and Loft, would like to address a recent issue that has arisen regarding the circulation of a ‘banned list’ on social media.

“We want to assure you that we take this matter very seriously.

“At this point, we are uncertain whether the document in question is real or fake, and we do not have any information regarding the accuracy of its contents.

“We are actively working to determine the source of this potential fake document.

“We would like to clarify that this document has never been a part of our database, and there has been no leak from our system or our staff.

“We have no knowledge of who released this document. We want to emphasise that the Ice Factory and Loft does not endorse the use of any such information.

“We will not use the information but instead will ensure that we securely destroy the copies of the document that have been passed to us.

“We have already reported this incident to Police Scotland, and they are currently investigating the matter further.

“We understand that this will be a concerning matter for our customers. Please be assured that we are working with the authorities to investigate it.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

