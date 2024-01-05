Police launch data protection probe over Perth nightclubs ‘ban list’ leak

A data protection probe has been launched by police after a list showing people who had been ‘banned’ from two Perth nightclubs was circulated on social media.

The list – seen by The Courier – showed the names and pictures of more than 140 people who, it was claimed, had been banned from Loft Nightclub and Ice Factory last June.

Next to each listing was a reason for the ban, such as a court conviction or claims that they had been aggressive towards staff.

A statement by nightclub management on January 3 said the leak had not come from any of their workers.

However, the source of the leak has not been confirmed.

New security firm appointed at Perth nightclubs after ‘ban list’ leak

In the wake of the incident, bosses at the nightclubs have appointed a new security firm.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that we have now appointed award-winning SGL Security to operate at both the Ice Factory and Loft.

“This group is highly respected in the UK leisure industry, employing more than 3,000 personnel across the country.

“Our staff were dismayed to see an alleged 140-strong ‘blacklist’ circulating on social media over the festive season.

“Despite bearing corporate logos, our initial investigation quickly established that the document which had appeared on social media did not emanate from staff at either nightclub.

“When it was brought to our attention, we immediately alerted the police on January 2 and were instructed to report a potential personal data breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office.”

Police launch data protection probe over Perth nightclubs ‘ban list’

The spokesperson added: “The safety and enjoyment of our staff and clientele remains of paramount importance but neither Loft nor Ice Factory operate a database with names, addresses or personal information.

“We have been delighted with the support our staff have been receiving on social media channels.

“Given that the ICO and Police Scotland have been made aware of the situation and investigations are ongoing, we will not be making any further statements at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out inquiries following a breach of data protection which was reported on Tuesday January 2.”