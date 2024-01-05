Police launch data protection probe over Perth nightclubs ‘ban list’ leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police launch data protection probe over Perth nightclubs ‘ban list’ leak

Management for Loft Nightclub and Ice Factory have also appointed a new security firm.

By Chloe Burrell
A data protection probe has been launched by police after a list showing people who had been ‘banned’ from two Perth nightclubs was circulated on social media.

The list – seen by The Courier – showed the names and pictures of more than 140 people who, it was claimed, had been banned from Loft Nightclub and Ice Factory last June.

Next to each listing was a reason for the ban, such as a court conviction or claims that they had been aggressive towards staff.

A statement by nightclub management on January 3 said the leak had not come from any of their workers.

However, the source of the leak has not been confirmed.

In the wake of the incident, bosses at the nightclubs have appointed a new security firm.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that we have now appointed award-winning SGL Security to operate at both the Ice Factory and Loft.

“This group is highly respected in the UK leisure industry, employing more than 3,000 personnel across the country.

Our staff were dismayed to see an alleged 140-strong ‘blacklist’ circulating on social media over the festive season.

“Despite bearing corporate logos, our initial investigation quickly established that the document which had appeared on social media did not emanate from staff at either nightclub.

“When it was brought to our attention, we immediately alerted the police on January 2 and were instructed to report a potential personal data breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office.”

The spokesperson added: “The safety and enjoyment of our staff and clientele remains of paramount importance but neither Loft nor Ice Factory operate a database with names, addresses or personal information.

“We have been delighted with the support our staff have been receiving on social media channels.

“Given that the ICO and Police Scotland have been made aware of the situation and investigations are ongoing, we will not be making any further statements at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out inquiries following a breach of data protection which was reported on Tuesday January 2.”

