‘Disoriented’ runner taken to hospital after three-hour Perthshire mountain rescue

A runner was taken to hospital after becoming “disoriented” in freezing conditions in a Perthshire glen.

Tayside and Ochils mountain rescue teams were called out to Dunning Glen at around 8pm on Thursday night.

The alarm was raised after the man lost his bearings in a remote forest.

It took three hours to complete the rescue and fly him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The R199 helicopter was deployed for a “complex rescue”.

Paul Russell, senior team leader at Tayside Mountain Rescue, said: “He had gone for a run and became disoriented in the forest.

“It took three hours from the time we took the call, which includes travelling times.

“It was a complex rescue because of the terrain and location of the casualty given there were trees that had been blown over in the storms we have had.

“We eventually evacuated the casualty from the location.

“He was taken to hospital but he was fine.

“He was disoriented and just a bit cold.”

Record year for Tayside Mountain Rescue Team in 2023

The rescue came after Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers responded to 96 callouts in 2023 – the most in the team’s 47-year history.

Leaders say far more people are taking to the hills since the Covid restrictions.

The numbers leapt from 56 in 2022 and 57 – the previous high – the year before.