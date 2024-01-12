‘Disoriented’ runner taken to hospital after three-hour Perthshire mountain rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disoriented’ runner taken to hospital after three-hour Perthshire mountain rescue

He lost his bearings in freezing weather.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Dunning Glen.
Tayside and Ochils mountain rescue teams were called out to Dunning Glen after a runner became disoriented.

A runner was taken to hospital after becoming “disoriented” in freezing conditions in a Perthshire glen.

Tayside and Ochils mountain rescue teams were called out to Dunning Glen at around 8pm on Thursday night.

The alarm was raised after the man lost his bearings in a remote forest.

It took three hours to complete the rescue and fly him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The R199 helicopter was deployed for a “complex rescue”.

Dunning Glen rescue after runner became ‘disoriented’

Paul Russell, senior team leader at Tayside Mountain Rescue, said: “He had gone for a run and became disoriented in the forest.

“It took three hours from the time we took the call, which includes travelling times.

“It was a complex rescue because of the terrain and location of the casualty given there were trees that had been blown over in the storms we have had.

“We eventually evacuated the casualty from the location.

“He was taken to hospital but he was fine.

“He was disoriented and just a bit cold.”

Record year for Tayside Mountain Rescue Team in 2023

The rescue came after Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers responded to 96 callouts in 2023 – the most in the team’s 47-year history.

Leaders say far more people are taking to the hills since the Covid restrictions.

The numbers leapt from 56 in 2022 and 57 – the previous high – the year before.

