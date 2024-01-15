4 Perth secondary school catchment areas set for shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Perth secondary school catchment areas set for shake-up

Council bosses say the Perth secondary school catchments need 'rebalanced' following the opening of Bertha Park High.

By Morag Lindsay
Bertha Park High School exterior
Bertha Park High was the first secondary school to open in Perth since the 1970s. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Council bosses are considering a shake-up of the catchment areas for four of Perth’s five secondary schools

Officials say occupancy rates need to be “rebalanced” following the opening of Bertha Park School.

They are proposing a review of pupil numbers and catchment boundaries at Perth Academy, Perth Grammar and Perth High School, as well as Bertha Park.

St John’s RC Academy is excluded due to its denominational status.

The review would also take into account the money that Perth and Kinross Council is likely to have to spend on the schools in the future.

Perth Grammar exterior - a 1970s style concrete building
Perth Grammar School is currently well below capacity.

Perth and Kinross councillors will be asked to approve the move next week.

A report to Monday’s full council meeting reveals Bertha Park has 645 pupils and capacity for 1,100.

The city’s newest secondary school opened in 2019 at a cost of £32.5 million.

It welcomed pupils who had spent their first year at Perth Grammar, along with pupils who finished P7 at Auchtergaven, Dunbarney, Forgandenny, Logiealmond, Methven, Pitcairn and Ruthvenfield primary schools.

John Swinney MSP smiling next to brass plaque marking official opening of Bertha Park High School, Perth
John Swinney MSP at the official opening of Bertha Park High School in January 2020. Image, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Elsewhere Perth Academy has 1,011 pupils and space for 1,218.

Perth Grammar School has 728 students, and room for 1,182.

And Perth High School has a roll of 1,487 with capacity for 1,546.

New Perth High swallowing up secondary school investment

All three of the older schools are deemed to be in poorer condition and less suitable than Bertha Park.

However, a new Perth High School is under construction.

Artist impression of new Perth High School
How the new Perth High School will look. Image: Deanestor.

Work on the £80 million replacement school started a year ago.

It is being built on the western area of the existing school grounds and is expected to become operational in 2025.

The current Oakbank Road school – which was built in 1971 – is due to be demolished once the new school opens its doors.

Perth High is responsible for the bulk of the council’s current investment in schools – £80.2M of the £93.2M total over the next five years.

Views of pupils, parents and staff will be sought

The proposed review will take into account other factors, such as the impact of the Cross Tay Link Road, additional support needs provision and transport arrangements.

Aerial image showing construction work on the Cross Tay Link Road around Perth
The Cross Tay Link Road will have an impact on routes to school. Image: UK Civil Air Support

The report to the full council says pupils, parents and staff should be consulted at an early stage.

Councillors will be told informal engagement, before a proposal is fully developed, is recommended in the Statutory Guidance on the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010.

“It is therefore proposed that the views of key stakeholders are sought in considering the future of the secondary learning estate in Perth City in the longer term,” the report to Monday’s meeting says.

“These stakeholders will include pupils, parents, staff, communities and other partners as appropriate.”

Table showing the previously detailed figures for capacity, roll and condition at the five Perth High Schools.

The 19 primary schools well below capacity

Officials also looked at the catchments of Perth and Kinross primaries operating at under 60% occupancy.

However, they determined there was no action they could take which would not cause harm.

The 19 primary schools are Abernethy, Abernyte, Alyth, Breadalbane, Collace, Coupar Angus, Errol, Glendelvine, Glenlyon, Guildtown, Invergowrie, Kenmore, Kinloch Rannoch, Logiealmond, Logierait, Meigle, Royal School of Dunkeld, Stanley and St. Ninian’s Episcopal Primary.

The report says: “The analysis of the 19 schools… showed that there were no identified solutions involving catchment change that could improve the situation without a level of detriment.

“This is due to several factors such as no neighbouring schools with roll pressures, lack
of actual pupil numbers living in the school catchments and travel distances to more populated areas.”

Conversation