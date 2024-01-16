Train services resume after signal failure at Blair Atholl

Train services through Perthshire have resumed after an earlier signal failure at Blair Atholl station caused the line to be closed.

Train operator Scotrail said the problem was due to a “problem with the signalling system” which is stopped trains from running.

Engineers were despatched to investigate the cause of the problem and repair the fault.

The Edinburgh to Inverness service had been cancelled for a time.

Replacement bus services between Perth and Inverness are continuing to be operated for those passengers affected by the failure.

A statement on the Scotrail website said: “Because of a a fault with the signalling system at Blair Atholl all lines are closed.

A later post advised that the fault had now been fixed and that trains were running on the line again.