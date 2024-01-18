Police and firefighters spend three hours searching for kayaker on Loch Tay

A major search operation was launched for a kayaker on Loch Tay.

Concern was raised for the person, who was seen close to Killin, at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.

Police searchers, fire appliances and specialist water units from across Perthshire and Stirling were deployed in an attempt to trace the kayaker.

But no one was found, and the search was stood down just before 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, officers responded to a call reporting concern for a person in a kayak on Loch Tay, Killin.

“After making significant enquiries and conducting searches throughout the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, no one was traced at the water and enquiries are ongoing to gain more information.”

Major Loch Tay search involving specialist water rescuers

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 1.10pm to assist the police in what was thought to be a concern for a person incident at Loch Tay near Killin.

“Two fire appliances from Killin and Comrie stations were despatched.

“In addition two specialist water rescue teams – one from Stirling and one from Perth were also sent to the scene.

“Officers continued at the scene and were later stood down at 4.29pm.

“We can confirm that no persons were rescued from the water at Loch Tay.”

It is understood that attempts are being made to speak to the original caller who raised the alarm.