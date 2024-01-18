Police and firefighters spend three hours searching for kayaker on Loch Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Police and firefighters spend three hours searching for kayaker on Loch Tay

A major search operation was launched after the alarm was raised.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin.
View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin. Image: Shutterstock

A major search operation was launched for a kayaker on Loch Tay.

Concern was raised for the person, who was seen close to Killin, at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.

Police searchers, fire appliances and specialist water units from across Perthshire and Stirling were deployed in an attempt to trace the kayaker.

But no one was found, and the search was stood down just before 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, officers responded to a call reporting concern for a person in a kayak on Loch Tay, Killin.

“After making significant enquiries and conducting searches throughout the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, no one was traced at the water and enquiries are ongoing to gain more information.”

Major Loch Tay search involving specialist water rescuers

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 1.10pm to assist the police in what was thought to be a concern for a person incident at Loch Tay near Killin.

“Two fire appliances from Killin and Comrie stations were despatched.

“In addition two specialist water rescue teams – one from Stirling and one from Perth were also sent to the scene.

“Officers continued at the scene and were later stood down at 4.29pm.

“We can confirm that no persons were rescued from the water at Loch Tay.”

It is understood that attempts are being made to speak to the original caller who raised the alarm.

