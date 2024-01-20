Autistic son inspires Blairgowrie artist to open gallery, shop and wellness hub in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Autistic son inspires Blairgowrie artist to open gallery, shop and wellness hub in town

Clodagh Norton says Alba Bella will fill a 'blank spot' in the town centre.

By Chloe Burrell
Clodagh Norton at Alba Bella Gallery in 38 Allan Street, Blairgowrie on Saturday, January 20 2024
Clodagh Norton has opened Alba Bella Gallery in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A new art gallery, shop and wellness centre has opened in Blairgowrie town centre.

Retired art teacher and working artist Clodagh Norton has opened Alba Bella on Allan Street in the Perthshire town.

Clodagh, 67, came to Blairgowrie from London in search of a smaller community for her and her family.

Having lived in the town for 25 years, she aims to bring more creativity to Blairgowrie.

Alba Bella Gallery in 38 Allan Street, Blairgowrie on Saturday, January 20 2024
Alba Bella Gallery has opened on Allan Street, Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The new art hub includes a gallery, which will have around 10 local artists’ work on display, as well as a gift shop and wellbeing centre.

In the future, Clodagh is hoping to run art classes for those with additional support needs and those who are struggling with their mental health.

She was inspired by her son Zander, 41, who has autism.

Alba Bella inspired by autistic son

Speaking to The Courier, Clodagh said: “I have an adult son with autism and he finds it difficult to keep occupied in winter.

“There is very little for autistic adults who have sensory difficulties and find it difficult to be around people.

“That is why I have decided to open a gallery, hub and social enterprise.”

Alba Bella Gallery in 38 Allan Street, Blairgowrie on Saturday, January 20 2024
The new art hub includes a wellbeing centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “I want to provide creative opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

“People suffering from severe depression can also benefit from art as well.

“A lot of older people may feel lonely and that’s why a day class will help to meet people.

“I’m hoping to get some funding in the future for additional needs classes.”

Blairgowrie art hub hoping to fill ‘blank spot’ in town

Clodagh said that the idea for the gallery came about after she realised there was none in Blairgowrie.

Perplexed by this, she decided to make a lifelong dream a reality by opening one herself.

Clodagh Norton and Tracy Jackson at Alba Bella Gallery in 38 Allan Street, Blairgowrie on Saturday, January 20 2024
Clodagh with holistic therapist Tracy Jackson at the gift shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s been my dream for a long time to do something like this”, Clodagh said.

“There is a need for this locally. We will be starting out with our first class next week.

“We will then start in February with mixed media, printing, painting and drawing.

“In the shop, we will also be selling giftware and jewellery.

“There is a blank spot in Blairgowrie and now there won’t be.”

