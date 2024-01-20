Autistic son inspires Blairgowrie artist to open gallery, shop and wellness hub in town

A new art gallery, shop and wellness centre has opened in Blairgowrie town centre.

Retired art teacher and working artist Clodagh Norton has opened Alba Bella on Allan Street in the Perthshire town.

Clodagh, 67, came to Blairgowrie from London in search of a smaller community for her and her family.

Having lived in the town for 25 years, she aims to bring more creativity to Blairgowrie.

The new art hub includes a gallery, which will have around 10 local artists’ work on display, as well as a gift shop and wellbeing centre.

In the future, Clodagh is hoping to run art classes for those with additional support needs and those who are struggling with their mental health.

She was inspired by her son Zander, 41, who has autism.

Alba Bella inspired by autistic son

Speaking to The Courier, Clodagh said: “I have an adult son with autism and he finds it difficult to keep occupied in winter.

“There is very little for autistic adults who have sensory difficulties and find it difficult to be around people.

“That is why I have decided to open a gallery, hub and social enterprise.”

She added: “I want to provide creative opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

“People suffering from severe depression can also benefit from art as well.

“A lot of older people may feel lonely and that’s why a day class will help to meet people.

“I’m hoping to get some funding in the future for additional needs classes.”

Blairgowrie art hub hoping to fill ‘blank spot’ in town

Clodagh said that the idea for the gallery came about after she realised there was none in Blairgowrie.

Perplexed by this, she decided to make a lifelong dream a reality by opening one herself.

“It’s been my dream for a long time to do something like this”, Clodagh said.

“There is a need for this locally. We will be starting out with our first class next week.

“We will then start in February with mixed media, printing, painting and drawing.

“In the shop, we will also be selling giftware and jewellery.

“There is a blank spot in Blairgowrie and now there won’t be.”