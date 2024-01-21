Storm Isha: Tayside, Fife and Stirling under ‘tornado watch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Isha: Tayside, Fife and Stirling under ‘tornado watch’

A 'supercell' tornado has been forecast, with wind gusts of up to 100mph possible.

By Andrew Robson & Stephen Eighteen
Tornado alert area for Scotland on January 21 2024.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been put under 'tornado watch'. Image: Tornado and Storm Research Organisation

Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been put under a ‘tornado watch’ as Storm Isha threatens to batter the region.

An amber weather warning has already been issued across the whole of Scotland with hurricane-force winds expected.

Gusts of more than 80mph are expected from Sunday evening which could bring disruption to travel, transport and infrastructure.

The Met Office’s amber warning began at 6pm on Sunday and will last until 6am on Monday.

And now the region faces the threat of tornadoes.

Tornado watch as winds of up to 100mph forecast

TORRO, the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, has placed Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Fife and the south-western part of Angus under a tornado watch.

It warns of tornadoes, wind gusts of 80mph to 100mph, hail up to 20mm in diameter, thunder and lightning.

A tornado is a rotating column of air that appears like a funnel emerging from the clouds and touching the ground.

Tornados form when warm, humid air clashes with cold, dry air, typically during thunderstorms.

Tornado alert area for Scotland on January 21 2024.
The whole tornado alert area. Image: Tornado and Storm Research Organisation

The warning says: “In and close to the watch area, there is the risk of a few tornadoes, and the potent shear means a strong tornado is possible, especially across the RoI and N Ireland.

“Additionally, the very strong low-level flow will be mixed to the surface in stronger cores, bringing the risk of gusts of 70-80mph, and perhaps 90-100mph in a few spots, even inland.

“Any supercell which can develop may produce hail, which could reach severe levels, and a few CG lightning strikes are possible too, especially across the RoI and N Ireland.”

Strong winds forecast across Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Isha

The latest alert follows the “danger to life” warning issued for southern parts of Fife and Stirling from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

The Met Office has warned damage to buildings and homes is possible while flying debris could result in a danger to life.

Transport disruption can be expected with the possibility of road closures and cancellations to bus and train services.

Forecasters also warned of large waves in coastal areas and the potential for power cuts.

A separate yellow warning for heavy rain and wind is already in force for the region from Sunday morning for 24 hours.

SEPA has also issued flood alerts across parts of Tayside and Stirling.

Trains cancelled due to Storm Isha

Trains across the region will be cancelled from 7pm on Sunday as Storm Isha brings severe weather conditions to the network.

Rail services will come to an early stop on all routes outside the central belt – including trains passing through Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling.

Amber Weather Warnings during Storm Isha for Tayside Fife and Stirling
Alerts are in place across Courier Country. Image: The Met Office

Lines in the central belt will have a reduced timetable and longer journey times.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling with the Network Rail journey planner.

Disruption is also expected on Monday while engineers inspect closed lines following the storm.

The windy weather is forecast to continue into next week, with countrywide yellow wind warnings in place from 4pm on Tuesday until Wednesday lunchtime.

Storm Isha comes after a week of icy and snowy weather for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

