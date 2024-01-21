Storm Isha: Tayside, Fife and Stirling under ‘tornado watch’

Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been put under a ‘tornado watch’ as Storm Isha threatens to batter the region.

An amber weather warning has already been issued across the whole of Scotland with hurricane-force winds expected.

Gusts of more than 80mph are expected from Sunday evening which could bring disruption to travel, transport and infrastructure.

The Met Office’s amber warning began at 6pm on Sunday and will last until 6am on Monday.

And now the region faces the threat of tornadoes.

Tornado watch as winds of up to 100mph forecast

TORRO, the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, has placed Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Fife and the south-western part of Angus under a tornado watch.

It warns of tornadoes, wind gusts of 80mph to 100mph, hail up to 20mm in diameter, thunder and lightning.

A tornado is a rotating column of air that appears like a funnel emerging from the clouds and touching the ground.

Tornados form when warm, humid air clashes with cold, dry air, typically during thunderstorms.

The warning says: “In and close to the watch area, there is the risk of a few tornadoes, and the potent shear means a strong tornado is possible, especially across the RoI and N Ireland.

“Additionally, the very strong low-level flow will be mixed to the surface in stronger cores, bringing the risk of gusts of 70-80mph, and perhaps 90-100mph in a few spots, even inland.

“Any supercell which can develop may produce hail, which could reach severe levels, and a few CG lightning strikes are possible too, especially across the RoI and N Ireland.”

Strong winds forecast across Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Isha

The latest alert follows the “danger to life” warning issued for southern parts of Fife and Stirling from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

The Met Office has warned damage to buildings and homes is possible while flying debris could result in a danger to life.

Transport disruption can be expected with the possibility of road closures and cancellations to bus and train services.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Very strong winds across parts of northern and central Scotland Sunday 2100 – Monday 0900

Forecasters also warned of large waves in coastal areas and the potential for power cuts.

A separate yellow warning for heavy rain and wind is already in force for the region from Sunday morning for 24 hours.

SEPA has also issued flood alerts across parts of Tayside and Stirling.

Trains cancelled due to Storm Isha

Trains across the region will be cancelled from 7pm on Sunday as Storm Isha brings severe weather conditions to the network.

Rail services will come to an early stop on all routes outside the central belt – including trains passing through Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling.

Lines in the central belt will have a reduced timetable and longer journey times.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling with the Network Rail journey planner.

Disruption is also expected on Monday while engineers inspect closed lines following the storm.

The windy weather is forecast to continue into next week, with countrywide yellow wind warnings in place from 4pm on Tuesday until Wednesday lunchtime.

Storm Isha comes after a week of icy and snowy weather for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.